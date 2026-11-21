Rafa Nadal is now an official member of the Real Madrid Board of Directors after receiving the support of the Extraordinary General Assembly, with 1,704 votes in favor, five abstentions and only four votes against. The former tennis player, who is also an honorary member of the club, has assumed the position with “humility and the hope of contributing” and has committed to working “for many years” so that Real Madrid continues to be “a successful club.”

“It is a great responsibility to be part of the Board of Directors of Real Madrid. Real Madrid has accompanied me throughout my life, it is something that is transmitted from parents to children and football unites. And now having the opportunity to be part of the Board of Directors is for me a great illusion and great satisfaction“Nadal said in his speech.

The Spaniard has also been “very aware” of what the position entails, because Real Madrid is “a global brand.” “I will continue to be here and hope for many years. I’m going to work to keep things the way they are.which is a successful club and may it continue to be so for the years to come,” concluded Nadal, who closed his speech with a “hala Madrid!”

Rafa Nadal’s name is part of universal history

During the Assembly, Nadal sat in the center of the Board of Directors table at the request of the president, Florentino Pérez, and was received with applause, cheers and ovations from the attendees. For his part, Florentino has highlighted “the extraordinary dimension” of Nadal and has stressed that His name “is part of the universal history of sports.”

“Rafa Nadal is a person who has managed to earn the respect and affection of millions of people for his way of being, for his behavior on and off the courts. and for its permanent commitment to the values ​​that make sport great“added Pérez, who recalled that the former tennis player “deeply feels these colors and has always proudly expressed his Real Madrid fandom in all the places he has visited.”

“That’s why, His incorporation to our Board of Directors represents much more than the arrival of an extraordinary personality, It means that one of the great legends of Spanish and world sport wants to share with us the responsibility and pride of working for the future of Real Madrid,” praised the president, who has not hidden “the enormous satisfaction” that comes from being able to count on Rafa Nadal in the project.

Florentino demands a renewal of the referees after the Negreira case

This Assembly was the first after the re-election of Florentino Pérez as president after the June elections in which he defeated Enrique Riquelme. The president has taken advantage to vindicate corporate ownership of the club and has demanded a renewal of the referees after the Negreira case.

“Real Madrid is not for sale. Its sale has not been considered and it will never be sold. It is ours, more ours than ever. I want the partners to be the owners, not the managers“, commented Florentino. Regarding the Negreira case, he said that “at this moment there are 21 referees who were promoted by Negreira, and there is a group of these referees who have denounced Real Madrid and are then appointed to referee our team.”