The question “would you go to Mars?” It measures enthusiasm or aversion to risk, but leaves out the essential: what would be risked and in exchange for what. A recent study in rats on the effects of space radiation on the heart has reignited the debate. It is advisable to start with what science can say today, and what it cannot yet say.

From “would you leave?” to “what would justify the risk?”

Changing the question changes the conversation. Rather than measuring personal courage, the relevant question is whether a manned mission would offer a scientific or social benefit that could not reasonably be obtained with robots, remote experiments, or successive lower-risk missions. Human exploration can provide field geology, the ability to adapt in real time, and medical knowledge that is difficult to replicate with machines. But those benefits must be specified before invoking the adventure epic.

The backdrop is a hostile environment. NASA groups the dangers of long-duration manned flights into five categories: radiation, isolation and confinement, distance from Earth, altered gravitational fields, and closed or hostile environments. On a trip to Mars, which would last months, these factors would not act separately: they would combine, making it difficult to both prevent problems and attend to a medical emergency far from any hospital.

What risks do we know: the study in rats and its limits

The work that brought the topic to the table examined how various factors of a simulated space flight affect the heart. The researchers used 72 male ratsinitially divided into six groups of twelve animals. The experiment combined simulated galactic cosmic radiation with other flight conditions, including a laboratory model that reproduces part of the effects of microgravity on the body.

The radiation was not just any dose: it was designed to approximate the mixture of particles that make up galactic cosmic radiation, although without identically reproducing what an astronaut would receive on a real mission. That nuance matters, because space radiation contains particles with very different capacities to damage tissue.

The most striking result appeared in a specific comparison. The rats that received a dose of 0.75 Gy (the gray is the unit that measures the radiation energy absorbed by a tissue) showed, after 360 daysmore collagen deposition around the small vessels of the heart. This buildup is called perivascular fibrosis: a type of hardening or scarring of the tissue surrounding the vessels. The increase was approximately double that of non-irradiated rats, with a statistically significant difference.

Before extrapolating anything, it is worth reading the fine print. The analysis of cardiac tissue was performed on a small subgroup of animals, not on the total of 72 rats. And the observed fibrosis does not automatically equate to heart disease: it is an anatomical alteration that could affect vascular function, but the study did not measure heart attacks, heart failure or survival. It is, therefore, a biological signal that justifies further research, not a demonstration that astronauts will develop heart problems.

What evidence is missing: why human risk cannot be calculated

The probability of a person getting sick after a trip to Mars cannot be deduced from a study like this. There are at least three reasons. The first is that it is an animal model, and what happens in the heart of a rat does not translate with the same intensity to that of a human being. The second is the small number of animals analyzed histologically, which requires interpreting the percentages with caution.

The third is the most technical and the most important: a gray dose does not directly become a human risk. The distribution of the dose, the rate at which it is received, the shielding of the ship, the cellular repair capacity and individual susceptibility influence the result. So a simple comparison between “0.75 Gy in rats” and “0.75 Gy in astronauts” would be misleading.

And a trip to Mars would never be just a radiation test. The distance would prevent rapid evacuation and delay communications; Prolonged isolation can disrupt sleep and mood; reduced gravity deteriorates bones and muscles; and a closed environment favors infectious, toxic or psychological problems. The real risk would arise from the interaction between all these factors over months, something that no experiment has completely reproduced.

NASA recognizes that space radiation can contribute to both acute and late effects—cell damage, cancer, and possible cardiovascular or nervous system effects—but their magnitude depends on the type and energy of the particles, the duration of the mission, the shielding, and the biology of each person. In other words: we know there is cause for concern, not exactly how much.

What ethical conditions should a mission meet?

If the evidence is uncertain and the risks may be serious, is it enough for someone to sign a consent? The answer, from research ethics, is no. Informed consent is necessary, but not sufficient on its own. A responsible mission should also meet other conditions:

Reasonable risk reduction: demonstrate that all available shielding, crew selection, duration and mission design measures have been applied.

Independent review: that committees outside the agency or company evaluate whether the risks assumed are proportionate to the expected benefit.

Honest explanation of uncertainty: detailing what is not known about fertility, cancer, the cardiovascular system and mental health, rather than promising security.

Long-term medical care: guarantee tracking upon return for years, not just during the flight.

There remain open questions that no number resolves on its own: who decides in an emergency millions of kilometers away, what risks a volunteer can legitimately accept, and what limits an organization should not cross even if it finds willing candidates. There is no single, universal figure for acceptable risk; This threshold depends on the quality of the evidence, whether the damage is reversible, the real voluntariness of the consent and how the benefits are distributed.

What surveys don’t measure

When people are asked if they would travel to Mars, the answers are interesting, but they should not be confused with a measurement of public opinion. In a recent open consultation, several readers commented that they did not believe the risk was worth it, although the page consulted does not offer final consolidated results. These comments describe individual opinions, not society: recruitment was open, there was no demographic control and the people most interested in the topic could have been overrepresented.

The lesson is not in the percentage, but in the displacement of the question. Deciding whether it is worth going to Mars depends not only on how much enthusiasm the adventure arouses, but on what knowledge we would gain, how much we can reduce the damage and what we are willing to ask of whoever gets on the ship. Fibrosis in a rat heart is a clue; the full answer, about the human body and what is ethically defensible, has yet to be written.