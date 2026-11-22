The Spanish rider Marc Márquez has been proclaimed MotoGP world champion for the tenth time in its history after finishing eighth in Portimao, a sufficient position due to the advantage he had over Bezzecchi and Jorge Martín, his immediate pursuers.

The Catalan has staged an epic comeback, since, although he started in first position, He was soon relegated to seventh and then tenth place. However, it would help him to finish ninth or better, regardless of the result achieved by Jorge Martín, who came second, almost four seconds behind Bezzecchi, who won the race.

With this tenth world championship he becomes the best driver of all time, surpassing Valentino Rossi and equaling Giacomo Agostini as the driver with the most titles in the premier category.

The victory has been especially symbolic because Márquez has never won in Portimao nor has he been on the podium, but it has given him his tenth world title. The race started with problems for Marquez because, despite leading the first lap, he was soon overtaken by several teammates until he fell to seventh position.

On the tenth lap, he was already eighth and just after that he dropped to ninth position after being overtaken by Binder. That was the limit of the Spanish that allowed him to be world champion. However, Marc held on well, despite Luca Marini’s attempts to overtake him, and finally crossed the finish line in eighth position, after Diego Moreira fell.

With this title, Márquez achieves the eighth in the premier category after those conquered in 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2025, and the tenth of his career, after the one he achieved in the 125 category in 2010 and the Moto 2 category in 2012.