In the story, the Grinch’s heart, “two sizes smaller than normal,” grows suddenly when the character changes his attitude. It’s one of the most recognizable Christmas images, and also a good starting point for a serious question: Can a heart really grow that fast? The short answer is that it does happen in nature, but not in people and not because we feel more compassion. The animal that best fits this sudden change is not any kind human, but a snake.

The Grinch is not a human heart: it looks more like a python

The idea has scientific origin. In an informative interview published in December 2017, the cardiologist David Kassprofessor of Cardiology at Johns Hopkins University, ruled out that the transformation of the Grinch’s heart could be explained by his small heart: such a sudden increase in the heart rate in a person would cause a medical condition, not an outburst of generosity. His diagnosis, half joking, was that the character “is actually a snake,” specifically a python, whose heart can grow after a meal.

It is worth emphasizing what this comparison is and what it is not. It is a metaphor biological that helps understand a real phenomenon; It is not an equivalence between anatomy and emotions. In the story, the heart grows because the character changes inside. In the python, it grows for a much more earthly reason: to digest enormous prey.

Why does a python grow a heart after eating?

Pythons fast for weeks and, when hunting, can swallow prey equal to a quarter of their own weight. Digesting something like this is a metabolic feat: the body suddenly needs a lot more circulation, oxygen, and energy. To cope, several of its organs temporarily enlarge, and the heart is one of them.

The magnitude is impressive, although it is advisable not to mix the different figures as if they measured the same thing. In research on Burmese pythons, ventricular muscle mass increased by around 40% in the first 48 hours after a meal, a growth described as reversible after about four weeks. In a 2024 study conducted with another species, the ball python (python regius), it was observed that both the total cardiac mass and the individual size of the heart fibers grew by around 20% just 24 hours after eating; They are two related measurements, but not interchangeable, because one describes the organ as a whole and the other the size of its cells. In other words: the heart adapts to the demand and, when digestion is finished, much of that change disappears.

Two different ways to grow: larger cells or more numerous cells

Here appears the nuance that makes the topic interesting. The heart of pythons can grow in two ways that are not the same. The cardiac hypertrophy It consists of the muscle cells that already exist increasing in size, that is, a growth of the ventricle based on larger fibers. The hyperplasia is that the number of those cells increases. The distinction matters because, in adult mammals, the heart barely generates new cells; That is why the possibility of an adult heart making them arouses so much interest.

A 2026 study published in a cellular physiology journal addressed precisely that question in Burmese pythons. The researchers worked with 24 animals divided into four groups of six: fasting animals, animals that received a meal after a four-week interval, animals fed every four days for eight weeks (16 meals in total) and a group with the same frequent pattern followed by four weeks of fasting. Each meal was equivalent to 25% of the snake’s body mass.

The results outlined two scenarios. After a single meal, heart growth was mainly hypertrophy: larger cells, without the number of fibers changing appreciably. With frequent feeding, however, signs pointed to a combination of larger cells and possibly more cells. The most striking data came at the end: after a month of fasting, the heart mass was still elevated although the measured size of the cells had already returned more or less to its starting point. The authors interpret this persistence as a sign that the number of cells had increased.

What the experiment does not prove

This does not mean that hyperplasia is proven without nuances. The design itself has limits that should be mentioned. The researchers did not directly count all the cells in the heart, so the conclusion about a higher number of cells is a solid interpretation supported by several indicators, not a closed demonstration. The additional mass could also reflect changes in other tissue components, such as blood vessels or connective tissue. And the frequent feeding protocol mixed two variables—more meals and more total food—so the experiment does not fully separate the effect of frequency from that of quantity.

Still, the finding is valuable as a clue: Pythons offer a model for studying how an adult heart tolerates rapid changes in demand without harmful heart growth. That can guide questions about cardiac repair. What it is not, and it bears repeating, is a proven therapy for human hearts nor an excuse to experiment with extreme diets.

In people, a big heart is not good news by default

Here the difference with snakes is stark. In humans, an enlarged heart is not a sign of health or anything admirable: it is usually a reason for medical evaluation. It can be due to very different causes, such as sustained hypertension, valve diseases or alterations of the heart muscle itself. There is also an enlargement associated with intense physical training, but even this case requires interpretation with clinical judgment. The size of the heart, by itself, does not tell if it works well.

That’s why the cardiologist’s joke was, in essence, a warning: if a person’s heart grew like the Grinch in the story, they would feel bad, not euphoric with goodness. The Burmese python thrives on that change because its physiology is primed to digest colossal prey. Ours, no.

So where does empathy live?

We reach the point where metaphor and biology completely separate. Empathy does not depend on the volume, weight or shape of the heart. It is a psychological and social capacity: understanding what another person feels, regulating one’s own emotional response and acting accordingly. It is learned, exercised and expressed within relationships and contexts, not through the anatomical growth of an organ.

Therein lies the fortunate irony of the story. It works as a story because it uses the heart as a symbol of inner change, just as we have been doing in language for centuries. But the Grinch’s real change does not occur in his chest, but in his decisions and his relationships with others. No scanner would have detected it.

Perhaps that is the most useful lesson of mixing a Christmas villain with a study about snakes: that the body and emotions are connected, but they are not the same thing. A python’s heart grows because it has to digest; that of the Grinch, because someone decided to tell us that it is possible to change. Science explains the former rigorously and leaves the latter where it belongs, in how we treat each other. What if this year we measured empathy by what we do, and not by the size of anything?

References:

S.J. Rowe et al. Small heart size and premature death in 366,484 individuals with normal ejection fraction. JACC: Advances. 2025. doi: 10.1016/j.jacadv.2024.101444 C.

Crocini et al. Postprandial cardiac hypertrophy is sustained by mechanics, epigenetic, and metabolic reprogramming in pythons. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. 2024. doi: 10.1073/pnas.2322726121