LaLiga returned this weekend and did so without surprises from the big three, but Real Madrid and Barça did suffer more than expected to carry out their games, both at home, against Celta and Villarreal. This was not the case for Atlético de Madrid, who beat a poor Getafe 0-3 with goals from Baena, Cardoso and Grimaldo.

Real Madrid began by losing to Celta at the Bernabéu in a match that aroused much expectation for the return of Vinicius after his four-game ban. The Brazilian was a substitute, but his appearance on the field in the second half improved the team and, although he did not add goals or assists, he did actively participate in the plays of the two goals of the comeback.

Mbappé missed a penalty with the score at 0-1 and Bellingham and Carlos Espí scored the winning goals in the second half.

Barça opened the day on Sunday and in the first minutes seemed not to have noticed, because after seven minutes they were already losing 0-2 against Villarreal. Led by Pedri and Lamine Yamal, Flick’s team reacted and managed to turn the game around with three goals in the second half.

As on Saturday at the Bernabéu, at the Camp Nou it was Lamine Yamal who missed a penalty that he himself had caused.