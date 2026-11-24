If this first stretch of the season is leaving us with anything, it is that Real Madrid is a team that has nothing to do with what we saw last year. There were several episodes aired within Valdebebas during 25/26 with Vinicius facing Xabi Alonso, Mbappé against Arbeloa or the fight between Valverde and Tchouaméni.

That seems to have been left behind and for a few weeks now everything has been smiles. Many saw Mourinho’s arrival at Madrid as an authoritarian coach, which was what a squad that some considered spoiled needed. Based on trust, work and results everything seems to have changed.

This year Valverde does play at right back ahead of Trent and Dumfries, two important signings of the board in recent summers. This year Vinicius seems to be beginning to accept that he has lost his role as untouchable and can be replaced and be a substitute behind Diomande. And all of this has been achieved with the work of Mourinho and his coaching staff since his return this summer.

After a somewhat more complicated first few weeks in terms of results with the defeats against Betis and Atlético de Madrid, Real Madrid has counted all its games as victories since October and seems to have chased away the ghosts of past seasons.