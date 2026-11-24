Science has been trying for years to sort out an uncomfortable question: Does the fact that a memory feels extraordinarily vivid mean that it is true? Some people describe their near-death experiences with a level of detail and clarity that they do not attribute to any other time in their life. That feeling of absolute reality is precisely what a research group has tried to test.

What are near-death experiences?

The near death experiencesor NDEare stories that some people tell after having been in extremely life-threatening situations: cardiac arrest, a coma, severe trauma. Among the elements that are repeated are the sensation of leaving the body, a tunnel, a light, a deep calm or the impression of reviewing one’s own life. Not everyone who comes close to death experiences something like this, and no two stories are identical.

It is worth clarifying something from the beginning. Studying these experiences is not equivalent to validating any supernatural interpretation of them. What research can address with rigorous tools is something more concrete and, at the same time, fascinating: how it is remembered and described an experience of this type when the person is already safe and goes to a laboratory.

Vividness, stability and truthfulness: three different things

To understand what these works measure, it is necessary to separate three properties of memory that we often confuse.

Vividness It is the subjective intensity with which we relive a memory: how many sensory details, emotions and bodily sensations accompany it. It is a quality of how it feels the memory

Stability It’s how much that memory changes over time. Some memories remain almost unchanged for years; others are rewritten every time we evoke them.

Veracity It is the correspondence between what we remember and what really happened. It is the most difficult property to verify, because it requires an external reference with which to contrast.

The key is that these three things don’t necessarily go together. A memory can be very vivid and yet inaccurate. Memory does not work like a recording that is played intact: it is a reconstructive process, which fills in gaps and is influenced by emotions and by each new time we tell it. An emotionally charged memory may feel more real precisely because the emotional charge reinforces its vividness, not because it guarantees its accuracy.

What the studies found

Several teams have attempted to measure these characteristics by comparing NDE memories with other memories of the same person. The usual procedure is to ask participants to evaluate different memories with standardized questionnaires that rate features such as sensory detail, clarity or emotional charge.

In a study with 122 people who had declared an NDE, carried out in 2017, that memory was compared with one of a real event and with another of an imagined event. On average, the NDE recall scored higher on the assessed memory characteristics than the other two.

A previous investigation, from 2013, points in the same direction, although with a much smaller sample: it gathered 39 participantsof which only 8 They reported an NDE. The memories of that small group scored higher than the real and imagined memories with which they were compared. It is a suggestive result, but with so few cases any conclusion is fragile.

More recently, a 2020 investigation analyzed the accounts of 25 people and observed that NDE narratives contained more detail than the autobiographical memories used for comparison. Those who carried it out warned of an important limit: since it is a sample of volunteers, it is possible that those who take part in this type of study are precisely those with the most intense and memorable experiences, which would bias the result.

What these jobs actually measure and what they don’t

Here is the nuance that orders all of the above. These studies measure, above all, how it is remembered and described an experience: how many details the person provides and with what intensity they claim to relive it. That is measuring vividness, not veracity.

Greater vividness or greater detail does not prove that the memory is more accurate. It also does not verify its origin. That someone richly describes the sensation of floating above their own body does not prove that the perception occurred as remembered, nor does it reveal what was happening in their brain during the episode. Vividness tells us about the memory, not necessarily about the event that generated it.

This distinction matters for a practical reason. It’s tempting to jump from “these memories are more vivid” to much larger conclusions about consciousness, out-of-body perception, or what happens near death. The available data do not support this jump. They measure a subjective quality of memory, further evaluated through self-reports, that is, what each participant declares about their own experience.

The limits that should not be forgotten

When reading these results it helps to keep in mind three cautions that affect almost all work in the area. The first are the reduced samples: eight or, in the best of cases, just over a hundred people are figures that invite caution, not generalizations. The second is the dependence on self-reports, which do not allow the memory to be contrasted with what really happened. The third is the selection of participants: those who agree to talk about their NDE in a study may not represent all the people who have gone through one.

None of this detracts from the experience of those who have lived it. For many people, an NDE leaves a deep and lasting emotional imprint, and the fact that the memory feels exceptionally real is part of that imprint. Recognizing that impact is compatible with maintaining rigor about what science can and cannot affirm.

An intense memory is not proof

What these studies draw, together, is a striking and measurable phenomenon: memories of near-death experiences tend to be described with more vividness and detail than other memories of the same person. That’s a find. What that vividness means about the mind, the brain, or the border of death remains largely an unknown.

The next time someone says that they remember a borderline episode more clearly than any other day in their life, it is worth remembering that memory can produce that feeling of absolute reality without there being any way to verify it from the outside. It remains to be known what brain mechanisms generate this exceptional vividness during life-threatening situations, a question that research in neuroscience and memory psychology continues to try to answer.

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