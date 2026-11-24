On November 20, 2026, mathematician Levent Alpöge announced that he had proven the Riemann hypothesis, one of the most famous unsolved problems in mathematics, working with Claude, Anthropic’s artificial intelligence system. A day later, the community that maintains the Lean software reported that it had verified the code. Before celebrating anything, it is worth answering a simple question: what exactly does it mean that a computer has “verified” a test of this magnitude?

What does the hypothesis state and why has it been unsolved for 167 years?

Bernhard Riemann formulated his hypothesis in 1859. It is about the zeta function, a mathematical function that takes complex values ​​and cancels out at certain points. Some of those points where the function is worth zero are expected and are called trivial. The others, the so-called non-trivial zerosare the interesting ones: they are the complex values ​​at which the function vanishes without an obvious pattern, excluding those trivial zeros and the point s = 1.

The hypothesis states something very specific: all those non-trivial zeros have a real part equal to 1/2. Said visually, they would all fall on the same vertical line. It is not an isolated curiosity about an abstract function. The zeta function is closely linked to the distribution of prime numbers, those indivisible bricks with which the rest of the integers are built. Demonstrating the hypothesis would allow us to specify very exactly how much the actual appearance of the cousins ​​deviates from the predicted theoretical patterns.

Due to its importance, the problem is listed among the Millennium Problems of the Clay Mathematics Institute, which offers a million dollars to anyone who provides a valid solution. It is advisable to retain this information from the beginning, because later it explains why, despite the announcement, the problem is still officially open.

What Lean does: a corrector of logical steps, not an explainer of ideas

Alpöge’s proof was not published as a conventional, readable mathematical paper with a brief exposition of the strategy. It was introduced as a formalization in Lean, a computer system that tests proofs written in a very strict formal language.

To understand this, imagine a proofreader who does not judge whether an idea is brilliant, but only whether each step follows impeccably from the previous one according to fixed logical rules. That’s what Lean does: check that the definitions, inferences and steps fit together without any gaps. If a logical link is missing at any point, the system rejects it. This is its great strength over a handwritten proof, where a subtle error can go unnoticed for years.

He November 21the Lean community, and the Mathlib initiative reported that the code compiled and that the formalized theorem matched the standard statement of the Riemann hypothesis. They added that the exported test was accepted by both the Lean core and independent testers. It is an extraordinarily strong mechanical guarantee about the logical coherence of the argument.

It is worth separating three things that are usually mixed in the headlines. Let them read compile code only means that the text is well written in its formal language, without syntax errors: it is the equivalent of a program starting without errors. Having Lean verify proof is a different and much stronger step: it implies that every logical inference, every deductive step, has been checked against the rules of the system and against the Mathlib definition base.and that there are no gaps or unjustified shortcuts. This is, in essence, formal verification in Lean. But neither one nor the other is equivalent to the mathematical community accepting the proof as valid: that acceptance requires human specialists to read, understand, discuss and support the ideas behind the code, something that takes months or years and does not depend on any computer.

However, here appears the most important nuance of the whole news: verified does not mean understood. Lean can certify that each formalized step is correct, but it does not explain what the new ideas are, why they work, or what conceptual strategy is behind them. That task, translating millions of lines of code into a humanly understandable explanation, is still ongoing.

Four levels that should not be confused

Many of the headlines simplify the advertisement to the point of distorting it. To evaluate it rigorously, it is advisable to separate four different planes:

Alpöge’s contribution. The mathematician developed the argument and described it as work done “working with Claude,” not as a result that the machine produced on its own.

Claude’s help. The AI ​​system assisted in exploring, building or formalizing the demo. The available sources do not detail which part of the code corresponds to each, so line-by-line authorship is not determined.

Formal verification with Lean. The mechanical verification that the chain of steps is logically valid within the system.

The Mathematical Community Review. The careful study by specialists, which still does not equate to general acceptance.

Confusing these levels is what leads to misleading headlines like “AI solved the problem.” The reality is more interesting and more precise: a collaboration between a mathematician and an AI system produced an AI-assisted mathematical proof whose logical validity has been verified by machine, while understanding and consensus continue to build.

17 million lines: an impressive figure, but you have to read carefully

The formalization takes approximately 17 million lines of Lean code. The figure dazzles, although it should not be interpreted as a direct measure of the depth of ideas. Much of that volume comes from formalizing definitions, lemmas, dependencies, and low-level details that a handwritten proof condenses or omits.

In other words, size provides precision, but it can also make it difficult to locate the conceptual architecture of the argument. A formal test can be both rigorous and unreadable to a human being without additional guidance. Formalization and understanding advance at different rates.

Why the prize has not been awarded (nor will it be awarded soon)

Even if the announcement was confirmed point by point, the million dollar prize does not fall immediately. The rules of the Clay Mathematics Institute are demanding by design: a solution must be published in a qualified mathematical outlet, at least two years since that publication and the result has to achieve general acceptance in the mathematical community before the institution even considers granting the award.

At the time of the announcement, the Clay Mathematics Institute still included the Riemann hypothesis among its active problems, not among its solved ones. A computer-verified formalization, no matter how impressive, is not in itself equivalent to meeting these institutional requirements.

What changes this case in the way of doing mathematics?

Beyond the final verdict, the news is extraordinary for what it reveals about Claude and mathematics, and how knowledge is validated in general. Artificial intelligence has not eliminated uncertainty: it has displaced it. With Lean, many logical errors are automatically blocked, something that previously could only be detected by years of human reading. Even so, questions remain open about the formulation, the structure of the argument, the clarity of the explanation and the relevance of the ideas obtained with the help of the machine.

The episode clearly separates three questions that we usually confuse into one: does the code formally prove the declared statement? What mathematical ideas make the proof work? And does the community accept the result as a solution to the Riemann hypothesis? The available evidence responds with enormous force to the first, but does not by itself close the other two.

Perhaps that is the most lasting lesson. The mathematics of the future will have to distinguish more and more carefully between formally proving a result, understanding its ideas, and reaching a consensus about its importance. If a machine can certify the validity of an argument before anyone can fully explain it, will human understanding still be the final judge of what we consider mathematical truth?