Mourinho explodes against Spanish football and Real Madrid continues without starting

Real Madrid won this Wednesday in Rome on the second day of the Champions League Phase and has six points out of a possible six in the top European competition, although the game and the sensations still leave much to be desired.

The Madrid team made an epic comeback in the final minutes of a game that was down 3-1 in the 83rd minute, but ended up winning 3-4 thanks to goals from Carlos Espí, Endrick and Rudiger from set pieces.

Espí and Endrick came off the bench, as did Arda Guler who was a substitute and who was largely responsible for the team’s improvement in the final stretch of the match. The Turk assisted in the last two goals.

Vinicius, who started this time and was substituted in the 59th minute shortly after 3-1, was not good either. The Brazilian once again became a negative protagonist after it became known that he will miss the next four league games due to suspension after his expulsion last Saturday against Villarreal.

The Competition Committee’s resolution came before the match against Roma, a decision that infuriated Mourinho, who showed his anger in the post-match press conference by explaining that it could have been known after the match and thus avoid distracting a concentrated footballer before an important match in European competition.

Real Madrid will return to action next Sunday at the Santiago Bernabéu against Sevilla and will face Leipzig in the Champions League, also in their stadium, next Wednesday before traveling to the Camp Nou to play the first Clásico of the season.

In addition to those two league games, Vinicius will miss the matches against Racing and Valencia and will not reappear in the League until the end of November, after the next national team break.