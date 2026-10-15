Edu Pidal: “Vinicius does not seem committed to making an effort and defending now that few things are going well for him when they arrive”

I woke up early to tell you that Mourinho did more to protest the sanction against Vinicius, for the moment of communicating the sanction to the Brazilian, than to justify the team’s bad first half in Rome and to protest about the Laliga schedules, than to celebrate a historic comeback.

Haven’t I told you yet that Real Madrid beat Roma 3-4, even though they were losing 3-1 in the 83rd minute? There were three goals in less than ten minutes, all three from set pieces after three corner kicks. Plus Mbappé’s first.

There was so much justification because the fans were accumulating a lot of frustration and anger during the first half. 45 minutes given to the Italians in which Mourinho gave up, with his approach, to control the match, to take the initiative, to propose football. It was possibly the worst stretch of the season. They neither pressed well nor defended well, they abused long balls from Courtois, who also started the play many times, with balls leaked even to Vinicius.

And from the total disconnection that the Brazilian experienced came the error of one of the goals conceded. Mourinho has a problem with Vini because he is far from being at his level, but he also does not seem committed to making an effort and defending now that few things are going well for him up front. The coach apologized because he learned about the four-game ban for his expulsion on Saturday on the bus on the way to the stadium and knowing it at that moment affected him.

Madrid won, but there is no air of pride and joy on the nights of great comebacks, because yesterday Roma was in front, not PSG or Chelsea or City. And the problems that were evident in the first half could lead to the great nightmare of the century if they are repeated when they play at the Camp Nou, in just over a week. In Barcelona, ​​as Amón would say, there are only two options for Mourinho: front door or infirmary.