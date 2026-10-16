The similarities between Xabi Alonso’s Real Madrid and Mourinho’s

Real Madrid’s start to the season continues to leave many doubts. The team’s play is not convincing and Mourinho is forced to make important decisions to change the course of the season that could get complicated too soon, since in just ten days he has a key visit to the Camp Nou against a Barça that seems invincible.

The Madrid team needs to attack the Blaugrana fiefdom, since, with one day still ahead, they are six points behind Flick’s team, who have won everything so far. Real Madrid lost in their visits to Betis and Atlético de Madrid, who are second and third in the League ahead of the meringues.

In the Champions League, the white team counts its two games as victories against important rivals such as Inter and Roma, but the feelings in both games have not been good and we have seen Mourinho make decisions similar to those made by Xabi Alonso a year ago and which ended up condemning the Tolosarra after their defeat in the Spanish Super Cup.

One of the first decisions that Alonso wanted to make at the beginning of last season was to put Arda Guler in the center of the field, something that the Portuguese seems to want to implement by giving stripes to the young Turkish footballer.

But the most significant thing is in the decisions around two of the heavyweights in the locker room: Fede Valverde and Vinicius Junior. Xabi Alonso chose at the beginning of last season to play the Uruguayan as a right back in some games, a decision that the player did not like, but in recent games we have seen how Mourinho has ended up placing him in that position in some phases of the games.

Similar is also what happened with Vinicius, whom Alonso chose to leave on the bench in some games during the first part of the season and to replace him on some occasions, decisions that we are also seeing Mourinho make in recent games.