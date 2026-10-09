News Sports 12:00 (09/10/26) | Zero Wave Radio

10/09/2026
News Sports 12:00 (09/10/26)
The League returns
Málaga and Español open the ninth day of the League after the break. Real Madrid receives Villarreal tomorrow. Mourinho criticizes the controversy that the press generated around Mbappé and defends Vinicius. Barça and Atlético de Madrid also play tomorrow
Topics
- Basketball
- Rayo Vallecano
- Valencia Basket
- Marc Marquez
- Fernando Alonso
- Kylian Mbappé
- Baskonia
- News flash
- Euroleague
- FC Barcelona
- real Madrid
- Alexander Davidovich
- Soccer
- Moto GP
- League
- Jose Mourinho
- Athletic Bilbao
- Formula 1
- Tennis
- Atlético de Madrid
- carlos sainz jr