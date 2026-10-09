News Sports 12:00 (09/10/26) | Zero Wave Radio

By: Elora Bain

10/09/2026

Image: Ondacero.es

News Sports 12:00 (09/10/26)

The League returns

News Sports 12:00 (09/10/26)

Málaga and Español open the ninth day of the League after the break. Real Madrid receives Villarreal tomorrow. Mourinho criticizes the controversy that the press generated around Mbappé and defends Vinicius. Barça and Atlético de Madrid also play tomorrow

Topics

  • Basketball
  • Rayo Vallecano
  • Valencia Basket
  • Marc Marquez
  • Fernando Alonso
  • Kylian Mbappé
  • Baskonia
  • News flash
  • Euroleague
  • FC Barcelona
  • real Madrid
  • Alexander Davidovich
  • Soccer
  • Moto GP
  • League
  • Jose Mourinho
  • Athletic Bilbao
  • Formula 1
  • Tennis
  • Atlético de Madrid
  • carlos sainz jr
Elora Bain

Elora Bain

I'm the editor-in-chief here at News Maven, and a proud Charlotte native with a deep love for local stories that carry national weight. I believe great journalism starts with listening — to people, to communities, to nuance. Whether I’m editing a political deep dive or writing about food culture in the South, I’m always chasing clarity, not clicks.