Olive oil could boost our immunity against cancer (not palm oil)

Researchers at the University of Hong Kong isolated and cultured human cells before mutually exposing them to two different fatty acids. On the one hand, oleic fatty acid from olive oil or nuts. On the other hand, palmitic acid, consumable in all types of processed products: dairy products, meat or even palm oil. The resistance of the cells, their metabolic activity as well as their ability to destroy a tumor were evaluated, as detailed in an article in the New Atlas magazine.

Scientists have discovered that the fatty acid found in olive oil and nuts helps prevent the growth of tumors by strengthening γδ-T immune cells called “gamma delta T lymphocytes.” If oleic acid works miracles, another natural fatty acid called palmitic acid, present in many processed products, would weaken these cells and reduce the body’s ability to slow the growth of malignant tumors.

A boon for cancer research

Cells treated with oleic acid showed high metabolic activity, stable mitochondria and a strong ability to destroy tumor cells, while those exposed to palmitic acids suffered metabolic deterioration, leading to their death and increased inflammation in the immune environment.

According to Tu Wenwei, a lecturer in the Department of Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine at the University of Hong Kong and co-author of the study, these results highlight the fact that foods rich in oleic acid would improve the effectiveness of anti-cancer treatments., and that one Reducing palmitic acid intake could prove beneficial for patients.

The study, carried out on cell cultures as well as on mice, is part of the field of‘immunometabolism, exploring how nutrients influence the functioning of our immune system. It supports the idea that unsaturated fats keep immune cells healthy, by playing a key role in the immune detection of tumor cells.

On the contrary, saturated fats promote inflammation and aging of immune cells. Thus, palmitic acid would lead to a general weakening of immunity and a resurgence of cancer cells.

Although the researchers have demonstrated the benefit of a diet based on the intake of oleic acids, such as avocados or olive oil, they nevertheless point out that these results must still be confirmed in humans. Their study nevertheless adds to numerous other works advising the development of nutritional plans which would strengthen the effect of anti-cancer treatments. Another avenue, even more promising, is the development of new drugs inspired by the processes observed in the study of these fatty acids.