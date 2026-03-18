Research project reveals surprisingly simple path to happiness

In a modern world shaken by economic uncertainty, environmental crises and violent conflicts, psychological unease is reaching historic levels, especially among young people. However, a six-year study at Cornell University in Ithaca in the United States suggests a surprisingly accessible path to finding happiness: giving yourself a purpose in life.

Since 2019, psychologist Anthony Burrow and his team launched the Contribution Project, offering around 1,200 high school and college students a donation of $400 (344 euros) to use to carry out a meaningful action, whether for themselves or their community. The beneficiaries are chosen at random from among the candidates, without their projects being evaluated on their merit but simply on their feasibility.

Psychological measures before and after the engagement period show that those who received this support displayed a significant improvement in their well-being, their sense of usefulness, social belonging and emotional balance, compared to a control group. These benefits occur even if the effort made is modest, emphasizing that the simple articulation of a personal goal is enough to positively influence mental health, specifies an article in the Washington Post.

This observation offers a nuanced response to the criticism often addressed to Generation Z, accused of egocentrism and dependence on screens. On the contrary, 95% of young people involved in the project chose actions that benefited others, from distributing books to organizing community events. Far from being individualistic, these young people demonstrate a strong desire for collective impact.

A key to happiness that transcends generations

More broadly, this discovery joins an increasingly rich scientific literature on the links between meaning of life and happiness. Studies show that turning to a commitment beyond oneself reduces stress, slows cognitive decline and extends lifespan, while promoting resilience in the face of challenges.

Psychologists and philosophers alike agree that happiness is not achieved by focusing on oneself, but by investing in a greater cause. This paradigm shift could also unclog the many complex approaches to personal development and promote a more stable form of happiness, resulting from small, regular contributions to the common good.

The Contribution Project is being expanded nationally and inspires educational initiatives encouraging young people to find and formulate their own goals. Parents are also invited to support their children in this quest, by talking with them about what really matters in life, and by supporting concrete actions, with or without financial resources.

The author of the study, as well as other experts, regularly recommend doing personal assessments: identifying what you expect from the world and what the world expects from you, to better engage, even on a very small scale. As modern life bombards our minds with distractions and anxieties, this simple exercise could make all the difference in our search for authentic happiness.