The name of Luis Rubiales has returned to the scene in the last few hours after the three years of disqualification with which he was sanctioned after the Jenni Hermoso Case have already expired.

After the Women’s World Cup final in Sydney in August 2023, Rubiales kissed the player without her consent during the celebration, for which he was also convicted of sexual assault.

In addition to this non-consensual kiss, both the obscene gestures he made from the authorities’ box at the celebration of Spain’s victory and the subsequent pressure on Hermoso’s entourage to publicly support his version that the kiss had been consensual were taken into account.

After this, FIFA disqualified him for three years, which expired this Tuesday, so he can now hold positions in football again. In this sense, there are several pieces of information that suggest that both Rubiales and his entourage are moving towards presenting a motion of censure against Rafael Louzán that would restore him to the presidency of the RFEF.

And there are still numerous supports that Rubiales has within Spanish football and the territorial federations that could help him regain the presidency.