Scientists think they’ve found the ideal amount of strength training to live longer

A new study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine and reported by the Washington Post addressed a simple but essential question: what ideal amount of strength training leads to a longer, healthier life? Researchers analyzed nearly thirty years of data on more than 147,000 adults in order to identify the optimal balance point.

Their results first show that a little strength training is always better than nothing. Even just a few minutes per week is associated with a reduced risk of premature mortality, including in people who already engage in endurance activities like walking or running.

The benefits are particularly marked for certain major illnesses. People who engage in resistance exercise, even occasionally, have a lower risk of death from cardiovascular disease or neurological disorders like Alzheimer’s disease.

The study, however, highlights an optimal threshold: the researchers identified an ideal zone of between 90 and 119 minutes of strength training per week. At this level, longevity benefits are maximized without requiring an excessive investment of time.

No need for too much

In this range, the risk of premature death from all causes decreases by about 13%, while the risk of heart disease-related mortality decreases by 19%. The effects are even more marked for neurological diseases, with a reduction reaching 27%.

Beyond 119 minutes per week, the benefits stop increasing. Exercising more doesn’t seem dangerous, but it also doesn’t bring significant additional gains in longevity. Conversely, lower volumes are still useful, although their effects are more modest.

Another key lesson is the complementary nature of different forms of exercise. Strength training does not replace aerobic activity, it adds to it. People combining both types of training have the lowest mortality risk overall. In other words, doing cardio and lifting heavy stuff is the best way to do your body good.

The precise mechanisms explaining these benefits remain partially unknown. However, researchers are putting forward several avenues: improvement in muscle mass and metabolism, reduction in the risk of falls with age, and positive effects on the brain thanks to certain substances released during exercise. Despite the still open questions, these results reinforce the idea that regular training, even moderate, constitutes a major lever for aging in better health.