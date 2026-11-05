The AFE asks to suspend the league day after the death of Jesús de Miguel: “Humanity must be above”

The tragic death of the Tenerife footballer, Jesus of Michaelhas shocked the football world. Following the news, a multitude of footballers of all categories have shown their respect and dismay after what happened last Sunday.

In the face of grief and sadness, the Association of Spanish Footballers (AFE) has officially requested the suspension of the next day of Spanish football. Through a statement, the organization appeals to humanity and respect.

“Football has an opportunity to demonstrate that, above competitions, sporting and economic interests and any other consideration, there are people,” the letter states.

day of mourning

In addition to sharing the statement through his social networks, the president of the association, David Aganzo, has declared to the media the need to establish a day of mourning “as a sign of affection” to the player.

“I believe that this day is a day of mourning, a colleague of ours has died on a football field and we understand that the greatest affection we can give him is a day of mourning, and at the level of Spain we should be exemplary and make that decision,” the president explained as he left the funeral in Navahermosa, his family’s town.

The footballers ask for the postponement

As stated in the statement, the footballers have conveyed “their deep regret for this loss” and understand “thatthat the emotional or human circumstances do not exist” to face the competition normally.

AFE has canceled all the events it had planned this week as a sign of mourning. In addition, the union formally asked both the RFEF, LaLiga and UEFA to suspend state-level competitions, as well as UEFA competition matches played on national territory, between November 3 and 9, 2026.

The day will be played

Finally, the RFEF, LaLiga and Liga F have agreed that they will pay tribute to Jesús de Miguel during the next matchday, which will be held between November 6 and 9. The three institutions, together with clubs and footballers, have accepted a series of actions that will take place in each meeting.

On the one hand, there will be a tribute before each game startswhere all the footballers will wear a t-shirt with the motto “Always in our memory.” Afterwards, there will be a minute of silence.

With the match already started, and when the next interruption occurs, the 22 protagonists will stop at minute 9 and a video in tribute to the player will be projected on the screens.