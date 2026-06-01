The big tornado path in the United States is moving and it’s very bad news

The famous Tornado Alley (in French, tornado alley), this legendary territory where storm chasers track down wind monsters as in Twisteris in full upheaval. Tornadoes are no longer content with the great plains of Texas or Oklahoma: they are striking more and more often the forests of Tennessee or the residential neighborhoods of Alabama.

This shift is not just a statistical curiosity, it is a physical reality that residents of the Southeast now experience almost every year. For Stephen Strader, professor at Villanova University (Pennsylvania), the very term Tornado Alley becomes reductive: “We’ve had devastating tornadoes outside of what people consider the Tornado Alley»he explains to National Geographic. The danger does not disappear from the plains, but it extends and densifies where we least expected it, giving rise to a new path of deadly tornadoes in the heart of the Mid-South.

For a tornado to form, heat, humidity and a sudden change in wind speed and direction with altitude are required. Climate change acts as an amplifier on these ingredients, warming the atmosphere and modifying the trajectories of low pressure systems.

Studies show that these favorable conditions are moving towards the east of the country: there are a few fewer tornado days per decade around Dallas or Austin, but more towards Memphis, Arkansas or Kentucky. As a result, fewer events are observed in certain historic areas, but more violent episodes in forested and – that’s the whole problem – densely populated regions.

Urban sprawl has transformed former fields into housing estates, commercial zones and parking lots. “The tornado that passed through the middle of a field fifty years ago no longer crosses a field todaysummarizes Stephen Strader. It crosses a brand new housing estate.” This collision between more aggressive weather and an expanding population increases the risk of damage and therefore of victims: each new building constructed in these areas becomes a potential target.

Nocturnal tornadoes

In the southeastern United States, geography itself works against residents. Unlike the open prairies of Kansas, the terrain of Tennessee, Mississippi or Alabama is hilly and covered in forests. We don’t see the tornado coming from miles away, we only notice it when it hits us.

Even more worrying, this region concentrates a high number of nocturnal tornadoes, which strike in the late evening or in the middle of the night. They are statistically much more deadly, because they surprise sleeping populations, less attentive to telephone alerts or municipal sirens.

Vulnerability is also a matter of architecture and – obviously – of income. The South of the United States has a high proportion of mobile homes and prefabricated housing, often occupied by modest families. These structures offer very little resistance to winds exceeding 200 km/h and become projectiles or death traps when the storm hits. For risk specialists, it is no longer just a question of refining weather forecasts: we must rethink town planning, construction standards and access to resistant shelters in the most exposed areas.

Faced with this observation, science is trying to gain a few precious minutes on the tornado. Researchers are developing observation tools to better understand how swirling winds interact with relief, vegetation and buildings. By combining artificial intelligence, long time series and new generation sensors, meteorologists hope to better identify, within the same line of storms, which cells are most likely to produce a violent tornado.

In schools in Illinois, Kentucky and Mississippi, safety exercises have become commonplace: children are now taught to protect their heads, to move away from windows, and to reach the lowest rooms or basements when the alarm sounds. The challenge now is to transform this vigilance into concrete protection for those who find themselves in the new path of tornadoes.