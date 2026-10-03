The call for the 2026 Women in Science Awards is open: how to submit your candidacy

The registration period is open to reward the talent, innovation and career of the researchers who lead the advancement of knowledge in our country. Salamanca will be the setting where female scientific excellence will be awarded on November 18th.

Prize Rules Object: Recognition of talent, research excellence and the trajectory of researchers and technologists who promote the advancement of knowledge. Recipients: Active researchers and professionals belonging to universities, R&D centers, hospitals and scientific institutions. Jury Evaluation Criteria: Quality and scientific rigor of the publications, social impact of the discovery, leadership and involvement in the transfer of knowledge to society. Awards Ceremony: In-person gala during the celebration of the Very Science Fest Salamanca on November 18, 2026 at the Palace of Congresses and Exhibitions of Castilla y León. Consult the Official Rules of the Salamanca 2026 Women Scientist Awards to sign up.

Women Scientists Awards: promotion and recognition of female science

Access to scientific research and the consolidation of research careers led by women constitute one of the key pillars of current scientific development. The Women Scientists Awards They were born with the vocation to pay tribute to researchers, technologists and disseminators whose work has transformed their respective fields of knowledge in Spain, promoting equal opportunities and the visibility of academic excellence in all branches of knowledge.

“Scientific knowledge and the leadership of researchers constitute the greatest engine of social transformation and technical progress of our time.”

These awards held within the framework of the festival not only recognize cutting-edge discoveries and consolidated careers. They seek to create clear and inspiring references for new generations of women who decide to direct their professional future towards the disciplines of scientific dissemination in Spain and the field of cutting-edge technologies.

How to participate and consult the official bases

The Women Scientists Awards were born with the commitment to give visibility to female research talentrecognizing both consolidated careers and cutting-edge innovative projects. The call is open to researchers, technologists and teachers linked to universities, R&D centers and scientific institutions that stand out for their contribution to the advancement of knowledge and its impact on society.

To know in detail the recognition categories, the jury’s evaluation criteria and the procedure for submitting proposals, you can consult the full document at the Official Rules of the Salamanca 2026 Women Scientist Awards.

Resolution and delivery of awards

The applications presented They will be evaluated by a committee of experts in communication and scientific research. The final resolution and the tribute to the awarded researchers will take place in Salamanca during the month of Novemberin a day dedicated to celebrating the value of science and the talent of those who make it possible.

If you lead a research project or wish to propose the candidacy of an outstanding professional, you can formalize the request directly on the official platform of the Official Rules of the Salamanca 2026 Women Scientist Awards.

The precedent of 2025: the consolidation of a benchmark award

The commitment to the recognition of science in women has come an important distance. In the previous edition of the awards held in Salamanca, the gala served to highlight research careers of first national order.

Among the winners of the last edition, the Nohemí Salaresearcher and paleontologist at the National Center for Research on Human Evolution (CENIEH), distinguished for her brilliant contribution to the study of taphonomy and human evolution in key sites such as Atapuerca. Its recognition exemplifies the spirit of awards designed to shed light on discoveries that transform our way of understanding the world.