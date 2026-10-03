“Total machine, scoring machine!”: Alfredo Martínez’s narration of Spain’s victory over the Czech Republic (3-1)

The Spanish National Team has beaten the Czech Republic 3-1 thanks to the goals of Lamine Yamal, Rodri and Mikel Merino in the third game of the Nations League and has consolidated the leadership of the group, thanks to the total number of victories it has achieved, after beating England and Croatia previously.

Luis de la Fuente revolutionized the starting eleven with up to nine changes and Only Lamine Yamal and Álex Baena repeated regarding the match against Croatia. Roberto, as forward, and Fresneda as right back have made their debut, while Pedri, Rodri, Dani Olmo and Laporte have returned to the starting eleven. Furthermore, David Raya has been in goal.

As has been customary in recent games, Lamine Yamal opened the scoring as soon as the match beganin the fifth minute with a real great goal. The Barça striker has reaffirmed his candidacy for the Ballon d’Or with a left-footed shot across the entire corner, unstoppable for Kinsky’s effort.

Spain could have extended the lead on the scoreboard in the next play, but Dani Olmo slipped at the most inopportune moment. Fresneda did not take advantage of the back pass either, that he left the ball in the middle of the race.

As the minutes passed, Spain gradually dominated the game and the game was played in three quarters, with those of Luis de la Fuente focused on the Czech area. The clearest shot came from Dani Olmo, who was unmarked, after a collective play at Spain’s first touch, but his shot was centered.

After half an hour, the second from Spain arrived. Rodri caught the ball and entered the area. He looked for a pass for Roberto, but the defense deflected it and it fell to the Barça midfielder, who entered the race unmarked and just had to finish at will.

Before the break, Lamine Yamal was able to score his own double, while Baena also had a clear opportunity. Upon returning from the locker room, the pace of the game dropped and Luis de la Fuente began to move the bench, bringing on Fermín, Merino or Zubimendi.

Relaxation for Spain was expensive. Czech Republic’s only chance of the match. It was very easy for the Czech players, who found Slama free, who hit an unstoppable low left cross for David Raya.

Things could have gotten worse after Sadilek’s disallowed goal. The Czechs took a free kick from the front and David Raya missed the ball. The Czech took the opportunity to finish, but the referee pointed out a foul by Krejci on Le Normand.

Just five minutes later, Krejci saw the second yellow card and Spain took advantage of their numerical superiority to put the game away.. The team put together a perfect counter, with Roberto filtering a pass for Víctor Muñoz, He couldn’t finish well, but the rebound fell to Mikel Merino, always present, who only had to push the ball.