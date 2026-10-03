Juan Luis Arsuaga, the paleoanthropologist who helped reveal human origins in Atapuerca

Juan Luis Arsuaga is one of the most important paleoanthropologists and scientific disseminators in Spain. His work at the Atapuerca site in Burgos, one of the most relevant paleoanthropological sites in the world for the study of human evolution, has made him internationally known.

Doctor in Biological Sciences from the Complutense University of Madrid and professor of Paleontology at that institution, he has been part of the Atapuerca research team since the eighties. Together with Eudald Carbonell and José María Bermúdez de Castro, he has participated in some of the most important discoveries about the first settlers of Europe.

A trajectory linked to the Sima de los Huesos

His career is especially linked to the Sima de los Huesos, an exceptional site that has provided the largest collection of Middle Pleistocene human remains found to date. These findings have been fundamental to understanding the evolution of human species prior to the Homo sapiens.

Throughout his career he has received numerous recognitions, including the Prince of Asturias Award for Scientific and Technical Research in 1997, awarded to the Atapuerca team. His figure combines the work of a top-level researcher with that of a communicator capable of bringing science closer to the public without losing rigor.