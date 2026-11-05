The family of Jesús De Miguel appreciates the support received: “It leaves a void that is impossible to fill”

The footballer’s family Jesus of Michaelwho died in Tenerife this Tuesday, thanked the signs of affection and support receivedand assured: “Jesus leaves a void that is impossible to fill, but also an immense memory in all of us who have been lucky enough to share our lives with him.”

In a statement read to the media this Thursday by the player’s representative, Manuel Hernández, at the funeral home in Navahermosa (Toledo), the town where the footballer will be buried this afternoon, the family wanted to thank in these difficult moments “for all the words, all the signs of affection, support and respect” that they are receiving after the death of Jesús, CD Tenerife footballer.

“We do not have enough words to thank each message, every call and every gesture of affection that is reaching us“continued the statement from the family, who thanked all the people who “have remembered him, his teammates, friends, fans and all the clubs” who conveyed their condolences and accompanied them in “this very painful moment.”

“We need to live this mourning in the tranquility that this situation requires”

In this sense, the family assured that “to feel so much affection for Jesus and see the mark he has left on so many people” It is something that they will always carry with them, after which they asked “with the utmost respect” that their privacy and that of all the people who are accompanying them at this time be preserved.

“We need to live this mourning in the tranquility that this situation requires,” requested De Miguel’s family, who stated that they understand the affection, interest and expressions of support that his loss has aroused, because “Jesus leaves a void impossible to fillbut also an immense memory in all of us who have been lucky enough to share our lives with him.”

The family concluded the message by thanking “for loving him, for remembering him” and for accompanying them.

Jesús de Miguel, 30, died on Tuesday after suffering a blow during the match against FC Andorra, and the funeral mass will be celebrated at 3:00 p.m. this Thursday in the parish church of San Miguel Arcángel de Navahermosa, where his family is from.