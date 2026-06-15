‘The Football War’: How did one match plunge two countries into deadly conflict in 1969?

We don’t joke about football. As the 2026 World Cup began in North America (June 11-July 19), a historical anecdote is there to remind us: that of the “football war”. And here we are far from a simple journalistic expression.

Also called the “Hundred Hours War”, this deadly conflict pitted two Central American states, El Salvador and Honduras, in July 1969. If tensions between these neighboring countries were particularly tense at the time, an event ignited the situation: a series of qualifying matches for the 1970 World Cup.

Small countries, big rivalry

Let’s go back a few decades before this bloody summer. Since the 19th centurye century, diplomatic relations between El Salvador and Honduras are frosty to say the least. The polar winter kind. Border disputes, economic rivalries and, above all, problems linked to immigration exacerbate tensions.

At that time, El Salvador was actually the most densely populated country in Central America. Its tiny territory is overflowing, agricultural land is concentrated in the hands of a wealthy elite, while the rural population lives in poverty. Many Salvadorans have no choice but to cross the border into neighboring Honduras, which is much less populated. In 1969, no less than 300,000 Salvadoran people migrated to Honduras.

The Honduran population ended up taking a dim view of these new arrivals, accusing them of grabbing jobs and land. In no time, it’s escalation. In 1969, Honduran President Oswaldo López Arellano decided to toughen his migration policy: he refused to renew a bilateral agreement on immigration and launched mass expulsions of Salvadorans. Thousands of families are forced to return to El Salvador in the midst of a humanitarian crisis, where overpopulation is wreaking havoc.

The crisis already seems to be at its peak when, unfortunately, an event that is at least a catalyst for tensions rears its head: the qualifications for the Football World Cup, which will take place the following year in Mexico. After a successful first round in the North, Central America and Caribbean zone, Honduras and El Salvador meet in the semi-finals of the qualifiers. The stakes for the two national teams? Stay in the running for the chance to win the region’s only ticket to the 1970 World Cup.

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The first match took place on June 8, 1969 in Tegucigalpa, the capital of Honduras. The day before the match, Honduran supporters gathered in the middle of the night in front of the opposing team’s hotel, set off firecrackers and threw stones to prevent the Salvadoran players from sleeping. The scheme seemed to bear fruit: El Salvador lost 1-0 after a goal scored in the last minutes by Roberto Cardona. Clutch.

A week later, on June 15, 1969, the return match took place in San Salvador. But the atmosphere is more electric. The Honduran players were placed under police protection, their supporters were insulted and attacked just before the match. Final score: 3-0 for El Salvador.

The day after the decisive match, clashes broke out at the border. El Salvador breaks off diplomatic relations with Honduras. The war is about to begin.

And after? A third match is organized to decide between the two teams. This time, on neutral ground, June 26, 1969, at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico. The atmosphere got even worse: the previous two matches caused an outbreak of nationalism in both countries. The media and politicians of both countries are fueling popular resentment and adding fuel to the fire. It is no longer a question of football, but of a confrontation, for the moment symbolic, against a neighbor we hate.

The encounter is spectacular. Final score: 3 goals to 2 after extra time for El Salvador, which can continue its adventure in these qualifiers for the 1970 World Cup (and will then score its ticket for Mexico during a final round played against Haiti in the fall of 1969). The jubilation will be short-lived: the tensions surrounding this football match have pushed relations between the two countries to the point of no return. The next day, clashes broke out at the border. El Salvador breaks off diplomatic relations with Honduras. The war is about to begin.

A short but disastrous war

On July 14, 1969, in response to a brief Honduran air incursion, the Salvadoran army launched a land and air offensive against Honduras. Bombings hit strategic objectives near the capital, Tegucigalpa. Honduras responds and its powerful air force devastates oil installations in Salvadoran ports. On land, Salvadoran forces advance rapidly and occupy several kilometers of Honduran territory. Masters of the air, the Hondurans managed to block the offensive. The war is total and devastating.

The Organization of American States (OAS) tries to mediate and demands an immediate ceasefire. El Salvador refuses, demanding security guarantees for the Salvadorans still present in Honduras and compensation. Diplomatic pressure finally won the day: on July 18, 1969, the two governments agreed to negotiate, then a ceasefire was signed. In total, the war only lasted about four days, or nearly a hundred hours, hence its nickname. A brief conflict, but no less deadly: between 3,000 and 6,000 people died in the fighting.

This “football war” will leave deep traces on both sides, particularly in El Salvador, where the economic crisis and overpopulation will encourage growing social discontent, then repressed with violence by the government. An instability which will contribute to the outbreak of the Salvadoran civil war (1979-1992).

All this because of a simple football match? Let’s not blame everything on the football. Football is not the origin of this war, but its capacity to catalyze tensions, the unfortunate tendency of leaders to use the sport as a tool of propaganda and nationalism, not to mention the spectacular media platform it offers by allowing frustrations to be expressed publicly, were the spark that ignited a conflict whose root causes had been brewing for a long time. We were upset that a headbutt from Zizou did not launch a “Third World War”.