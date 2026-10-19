The referee controversy splashes the victories of Real Madrid and Barça: “It is a shame that they are crying”

This weekend’s League match has brought with it a lot arbitration controversy in the games with the most attention. Both the Barcelona Saturday like real Madrid On Sunday they carried out their duels against Betis and Seville respectively with refereeing actions that have fallen in favor of the greats.

Barcelona won 2-5 in La Cartujabut we saw how From Burgos Bengoetxea disallowed a controversial goal against Betis due to a previous handball by the Cucho Hernandez and expelled Facundo Bernal for a run-in with Lamine Yamal. The green and white team complained a lot after the game in the words of their coach, Manuel Pellegrini.

The same thing happened at the Bernabéu in the match that closed the day on Sunday. The Madrid team beat Sevilla 4-1, but the Sevilla team complained about a possible expulsion of Arda Guler for assault Little with 0-0 still on the scoreboard. The Turk ended up scoring 1-0 a few minutes later.

“It is a shame that Madrid and Barça are whining with the refereesthey are putting pressure, and they are turning the competition into something very ugly (…) “The referees are cowed.”he explained Santi Segurola this sunday in Night Radio Stadium.