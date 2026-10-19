Edu Pidal: “Tebas seems determined to find his viral publication with the most extreme phrase he can think of”

I woke up early to tell you that the president of LaLiga seems more concerned about social networks than the competition. With the bad example of some presidents who, at times, have seemed to govern their countries from the social network

With the sole intention of offending, aware of how far the provocation can go and with the response and justification already prepared for whoever denounces him, it seemed like a good idea to say that the communication strategy of Real Madrid’s television is similar to the one used by Joseph Goebbels, Minister of Propaganda of the German Nazi regime.

It did not occur to him to think that the comparison, even if it was with those propaganda techniques and not with an ideology or, of course, with the Madrid fans, was absolutely unfortunate. I understand that it would be a verbal excess, a mistake or a mistake if he said it in a live statement, in an interview, in a speech. But not in a written publication, which you should read, review and correct before making it public.

In less than a month they have compared Real Madrid television with the Gara newspaper and with Goebbels’ techniques. For the club chaired by Florentino Pérez not to ask for Tebas’ immediate resignation would be irresponsible. Another thing is that he asks for it without any hope, because he knows that the president of LaLiga feels strong, supported, and even encouraged in this relentless fight that seems to have already become an irreconcilable personal war.

There is unacceptable verbal incontinence. The leaders, who should demand respect, do not even respect themselves.