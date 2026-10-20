Ángel Torres: “The signing of Sergio Ramos would have to be in January and if a central defender comes out”

This Monday he made his debut as a player of the Getafe Dani Carvajal. The former footballer real Madrid He has been the surprise of recent weeks in the key transfer market after closing his arrival to the blue team with the season already started after being without a team since his contract with the white team ended last June.

The signing took a little longer than expected to close due to LaLiga restrictions, but it was finally completed and the footballer quickly placed himself under the orders of Bordalas and made his debut this Monday in the Madrid derby between Getafe and Rayo Vallecano which ended 1-1.

But Carvajal is not the only name that has been heard in recent days to reinforce Getafe, since there are other great players without a contract with whom the blue team would be in talks.

According to the president’s words Angel Torresit has been spoken to Jadon Sanchoalthough that option seems to have cooled down. Yes, the possible arrivals of Dani Parejo and Sergio Ramosalthough it will not be easy to square them due to LaLiga’s economic control.

“If Parejo wants, he can sign for Getafe. He wants to be a coach and is thinking about it a lot (…) For Sergio Ramos to arrive, a central defender would have to leave, it would have to be in January.”explained the president Angel Torres this monday in Night Radio Stadium.