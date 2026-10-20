Edu Pidal: “Lamine Yamal is a prince who cries out, without complexes, for the King’s chair”

I wake up early to remind you that tonight the best game that can be seen right now in Europe is being played. I know about your militant Real Madrid fandom, Rafa, but you will admit to me that Madrid, which I am not saying will not win at the end of the season, right now is not at the level of excellence of PSG or Barça.

Flick and Luis Enrique are two coaches with similar ideas: they like to dominate, take control of the game, press high and move the team like an accordion to the rhythm of that pressure. And they make the difference with recovering the ball early and in dangerous areas.

PSG is the fashionable team on the continent because it has won the last two Champions Leagues. Luis Enrique fulfilled the goal of many years, which in Paris they did not achieve with galactic superstars. The Asturian achieved it with a squad designed to the millimeter by him, with players who have grown alongside him and who are much better under his command.

It is the dynamic that Flick has in Barcelona, ​​which has been evolving the virtues of his team, a mostly young group that retains hunger and ambition. A group from which Lamine already stands out, as Messi did with Guardiola or with Luis Enrique himself, because the constant comparison with the Argentine genius is becoming less and less out of tune. And to withstand that comparison he needs to start filling his record of individual titles, such as the Ballon d’Or, and the Champions League, with great nights on the best stages.

But Lamine is brave, daring. He is a prince who cries out, without complexes, for the King’s chair.