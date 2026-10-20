Atleti saves a draw in Stuttgart with a goal from Julián and one player less from the 64th minute

He Atlético de Madrid save the furniture before the Stuttgart with a tie to one. The third day of the Champions League ended with a draw on the scoreboard, despite the fact that the rojiblancos played with one less expulsion of the Danish Hjulmand in the 64th minute.

The first half began with overwhelming dominance by the Germans, where Jan Oblak was once again key in stopping the advance of the local team. Even so, they managed to get ahead on the scoreboard with a goal by Jamie Lewelling in the 36th minute after a mistake by Pubillsomething unusual for the Catalan defender.

As soon as the second half started, A ball fell to Ademola Lookman, who found Julián Álvarez on the penalty spot to tie the score at one. The spider was thus reunited with the goal, 174 days after his last goal with the colchonerosafter a turbulent summer in the Metropolitan offices, with Barça lurking for months.

Shortly afterwards, almost twenty minutes after the start of the second half, Atleti’s Danish midfielder, Morten Hjulmand, made a mistake by attacking a Stuttgart player from behind. Consequently, Hjulmand saw red and Atleti had to change their game plan, holding the tie until the final whistle.

The red and white team, resistant in numerical inferiority, adds four points out of nine possible in the first three rounds of the top European tournament, after the away defeat against Liverpool, the away victory against Manchester United and this draw in Germany against Stuttgart.