PSG brings Barça down from the cloud: “In the Champions League you can’t concede those goals”

PSG has been the first team capable of beating Hansi Flick’s FC Barcelona this season. The Parisian team has shown its superiority for much of the match, although the score was tied until the final minutes, where goals from Vitinha and Fabián ended up tipping the match for Luis Enrique’s team.

Hansi Flick rotated thinking about next Sunday’s Clásico and left Rodri on the bench, an absence that Barça noticed a lot, especially during the first minutes. The losses in defense forced the coach to put Xavi Espart at right back, although that bet did work out well for the German, as the young youth squad defended Kvaratskhelia very well.

But defensive errors condemned Barça, which conceded many facilities in all the actions that PSG ended in a goal, in addition to the several in which Joan García intervened. Lamine Yamal lost a ball in a sensitive area in the first goal, Gordon lost the jump on a set piece in the second, the defense was not strong in the third and Cancelo lost sight of Fabián in the fourth.

Some defensive errors that condemned Barça and that many point out as the great aspect that needs to be improved by the Blaugrana team if they want to seriously aspire to win the Champions League.