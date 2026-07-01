Today we are talking about “ballmaxxing”, the extreme practice which pushes some men to inflate their testicles

Marcus brags about having testicles “huge”. By his own measurements, his scrotum exceeded the size of a mango and now reached nearly 37 centimeters after repeated injections of Surgilube, a water-based surgical lubricant. For more than thirty years, this 57-year-old man has experimented with all kinds of methods to enlarge his scrotal bursa, from pumping to saline infusions. There are several in his case who have explained it to Men’s Health magazine.

This practice is part of a subculture called by some “ballmaxxing”that is to say the search for ever larger testicles thanks to the injection of liquid. On specialized forums, amateurs share images of disproportionately swollen scrotums and describe the experience as euphoric, addictive, even almost transcendent. For them, it is not just a physical effect, but an intense sensation, on the border of sex, play and bodily ritual.

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The process consists of infusing physiological serum, glucose or dextrose into the scrotum using a needle or catheter. The injection may cause a burning sensation, but it is precisely this mixture of pain, tension and gradual build-up that attracts some enthusiasts. Once swollen, the scrotum becomes heavy, changes the sensations of movement and also modifies the sexual experience.

The exact origin of this fetish remains unclear, but male genital modifications have a long history. Since Antiquity, men have attempted to modify their sex by various methods, sometimes rudimentary, sometimes surgical. Implants, silicone injections, lengthening procedures and even more recent aesthetic treatments have gradually diversified the market for intimate transformations.

Very real risks

What distinguishes the practice of scrotal swelling is its spectacular and transgressive side. Some see it as a form of BDSM, where pain and pleasure mix. Others appreciate precisely the strange, shocking or “abnormal” nature of these transformations, which they associate with a feeling of power, virility or surpassing norms.

But behind the excitement, the medical risks are very real. Safety protocols circulating on the Internet recommend gloves, disinfection and dressings, yet complications exist: infections, bruises, internal burns, skin lesions, and in severe cases, nerve or circulatory damage. Doctors warn that the skin and tissues of the scrotum are not designed to withstand such prolonged distention.

For some practitioners, despite everything, the psychological benefit outweighs the risks. Kevin, a 33-year-old man, says he found in these injections a form of self-affirmation and control over his body, at a time when his personal and professional life was unstable. For him, the experience was not only sexual: it was also a search for bodily autonomy and identity.

Others, like Marcus, continue despite injuries, complications and painful episodes. After an accident which left him with a wound and a blister, he is still considering increasing the volume of his scrotum.