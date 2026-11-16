UEFA presents Philippe Diallo as a candidate to challenge Infantino for the FIFA presidency

UEFA moves file against Gianni Infantino. The European federations represented on the UEFA Executive Committee and the FIFA Council have agreed this Monday to unanimously support the candidacy of Philippe Diallopresident of the French Football Federation, to challenge the current president for the presidency of the international organization in the March 2027 elections.

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Aleksander Ceferin, head of UEFA, and represents a new step in the confrontation between European football and Infantino, who has presided over FIFA since February 2016.

Diallo has accepted the proposal and his candidacy must be ratified this Tuesday by the Executive Committee of the French Football Federation. European support also comes in on the eve of the closing of the application submission periodscheduled for this Wednesday, November 18.

The UEFA statement goes beyond the announcement of an alternative candidate. The federations express their deep concern about the direction FIFA is taking and they demand to recover unity and trust within world football, as well as to guarantee transparent management and greater collaboration with confederations and national federations.

A crisis that has worsened in recent months

Diallo’s candidacy comes after several episodes that have deteriorated relations between Infantino and a good part of the leaders of European football.

One of the main disagreements occurred as a result of the FIFA Forward Enterprise project, an initiative promoted by the president of FIFA that contemplated the private capital entry in a new commercial structure linked to the international organization.

The project, which included possible business connections with the environment of donald trumpcaused a deep unrest between different confederations and national federationswho questioned the lack of transparency and prior consultations.

The initiative ended up being withdrawn on August 1, but it left important political consequences. Representatives of European, Asian and Concacaf football questioned Infantino’s actions for having promoted the project without the consensus of the main international football organizations.

Added to this crisis were the controversies carried out by the FIFA president during the 2026 World Cup and his close relationship with Donald Trump.

Particularly controversial was the case of the American international Folarin Balogunwhose sanction after an expulsion was annulled after an intervention by the president of the United States before FIFA.

The episode fueled criticism for the possible political interference in sports decisions. Diallo himself publicly denounced these actions in September and questioned Infantino’s management, considering that it was damaging the image and unity of world football.

Philippe Diallo, 63 years old and a long career in French football

Philippe Diallo was born on August 2, 1963 in Saint-Nazaire, France, and is 63 years old. Graduated in Law and also trained at Sciences Po Paris, he has more than three decades of experience in professional football management.

Before becoming president of the French Federation, he directed the organization that represents French professional clubs for almost thirty years, between 1992 and 2021. He was also part of the management of his country’s Professional Football League and participated in the dispute resolution bodies of FIFA.

In 2023 he assumed the presidency of the French Federation after the departure of Noël Le Graët. He first did so on an interim basis and was later elected president in June of that year. In December 2024 he was re-elected for a four-year term. Since April 2023, he has also been part of the UEFA Executive Committee.

His experience in sports institutions and his knowledge of international organizations have made the French leader the alternative chosen by European representatives to try to put an end to the Infantino era.

Infantino retains the support of other confederations

Despite the confrontation with UEFA, Gianni Infantino maintains important support in international football. The South American Football Confederation, Conmebol, which brings together the ten national federations of South America, has expressed its support for the continuity of the current president. The African Football Confederation has also expressed its support for Infantino, while the president has support in other regions of the world.

Diallo’s candidacy thus opens a institutional dispute that transcends the European sphere. The French leader will need to expand his support to other confederations to build an alternative capable of competing with the current president.

Elections in Rabat with the 2030 World Cup final on the horizon

The election of the next FIFA president will take place on March 18, 2027 in Rabat (Morocco)during the 77th Congress of the international organization. The 211 national federations are called to elect the leader who will lead world football for the next four years, until 2031.

The event is also being followed with special attention from Spain due to its possible repercussions on the organization of the 2030 World Cup. The close relationship between Gianni Infantino and Fouzi Lekjaa, president of the Moroccan Football Federation, adds an element of concern to the fight between Spain and Morocco to host the championship final.

Morocco aspires to organize it in the future Hassan II Grand Stadium, near Casablanca, while Spain defends that the decisive match be played on Spanish territory, with the Santiago Bernabéu and the Camp Nou among your main options.

The president of the Spanish Federation, Rafael Louzán, recently insisted that holding the final in Spain is “non-negotiable.” FIFA, for its part, maintains that there is still no decision on the venue.

In this scenario, the result of the presidential elections acquires added relevance for Spanish football, although There is no evidence that Infantino’s political support for Morocco determines the award of the final.

The European commitment to Philippe Diallo represents, in any case, the most important institutional challenge that Infantino has faced in recent years and opens a new stage in the fight for control of world football.