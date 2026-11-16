SpaceX makes history by catching a ship returning from space, but something went wrong on the Starship mission

That a ship returns from space and is held between two mechanical arms seems straight out of science fiction. It happened on November 14, 2026 in Texas, and SpaceX celebrated it as a milestone: the capture of Starship by the arms of the launch tower. But Starship’s 15th test flight tells a story of two halves: one stage successfully recovered and another lost in the Gulf of Mexico. Understanding the difference is key to measuring the real scope of what has been achieved.

What exactly happened on Starship orbital flight number 15

The Starship set took off on November 13, 2026 from Starbase in Texas. After approximately 22 hours in flightthe upper stage—the ship itself, also called Starship—returned on the 14th after completing 14 orbits around the Earth. During the mission it deployed 26 Starlink satellites, making the test more like a commercial operation than a simple flight test.

The most spectacular moment came at the end: the ship descended towards the launch tower and was caught by its mechanical arms. It was the first time a Starship upper stage had completed such a return from an orbital trajectory and ended up pinned by the tower. In that sense, the test was a notable success for the half of the system that travels to space, and a key piece in the Starship recovery process that SpaceX has been pursuing for months.

The Starship spacecraft, held by the mechanical arms of the launch tower after completing its reentry and descent.

The other half had worse luck. The Super Heavy booster, the first stage that provides the initial thrust, was to repeat a similar maneuver: after separating from the ship and performing its own return combustion, the plan called for it to return to the tower to be captured just like the upper stage. However, the guidance system detected that the safe conditions for this capture were not met, aborted the attempt and diverted the vehicle towards the Gulf of Mexico, where it ended up exploding. So SpaceX’s stated goal—recovering both stages in the same mission—was only half met.

Why capturing Starship is not the same as reusing it

Here it is convenient to curb the enthusiasm with a distinction that is often lost in the headlines. Capturing a vehicle means that its guidance system, flight control, reentry and final approach worked in a coordinated manner on a specific orbital mission. It’s a lot, but it doesn’t prove that the same vehicle can fly again right away.

a rocket practically reusable It is not just one that recovers whole. It is one that can be inspected, repaired or reconditioned quickly and taken off again at a predictable cadence. A car that requires half an engine change after each trip is, technically, recoverable; but no one would call it efficient. Something similar happens with rockets: true reuse consists of launching the same part over and over again, without endless maintenance between one flight and the next.

The arms of the tower function as a huge gripper that receives the vehicle at the end of its descent. This maneuver can reduce the need to incorporate landing structures in the stage itself, but adds a severe requirement: the vehicle must arrive with the appropriate position, speed, orientation and safety conditions. An isolated capture validates a maneuver. Only several consecutive captures would validate a reliable operating procedure.

What happened to the Super Heavy propellant

The failure of the first stage is especially telling, because the booster is the component that lifts the entire assembly off the ground and must return with enough fuel and precision to be caught. According to SpaceX’s preliminary explanation, the guidance system detected that the vehicle was not in safe conditions for capture and aborted the attempt, diverting it towards the sea.

The company itself pointed out that a return combustion ended earlier than expected and that the propellant may have been slightly low on fuel. It is worth emphasizing something: this is SpaceX’s preliminary version, not the conclusion of an independent investigation. At the time of reporting on November 16, 2026, the definitive cause remained unestablished and the United States Federal Aviation Administration had not released a final report on the episode.

The heat shield, the great critical point that is not resolved with a capture

During reentry, the spacecraft passes through the atmosphere at enormous speeds and its surface becomes extremely hot. The heat shield tiles must withstand these temperatures and also remain in place despite vibrations and aerodynamic loads. If one breaks off, heat can leak into the structure.

For this flight, SpaceX described tile retention measures, changes aimed at limiting plasma entry beneath them, and the use of curved tiles in large areas of the vehicle. The capture shows that the ship survived this specific re-entry. That doesn’t mean that the shield is validated for repeated cycles with reduced maintenance. To know this, it would be necessary to inspect the recovered vehicle and analyze the flight data in detail.

What is still missing for routine reuse and to carry astronauts?

If we organize what remains to be demonstrated, the path is seen more clearly. To talk about routine reuse, several conditions would need to be met that flight number 15 does not cover:

Reliably recover the two stages on the same mission, not just the ship.

Inspect and recondition recovered vehicles quickly, not in months.

Confirm that the heat shield withstands multiple re-entries without extensive repairs.

Repeat the entire cycle—retrieve, review, replenish, and relaunch—at a stable cadence.

The leap towards manned flights is even greater. Before transporting astronauts, it would be necessary to demonstrate much higher reliability, validate the life support and safety systems, check the behavior of the heat shield after several missions and establish contingency procedures. Neither SpaceX nor the United States Federal Aviation Administration declared after this flight that Starship was ready to carry a crew.

Viewed as a whole, flight number 15 fits best into the category of partial success than in complete recovery. The ship returned from orbit, deployed live cargo, and became trapped by the tower; The propeller that propelled it ended up destroyed at sea. They are two very different results within the same mission. Starship has already shown that it can return from space. What remains to be seen is whether it will be able to do it again and again, with both stages and without a workshop in between flights: that repeated cycle, and not the capture of a single vehicle, is what would make reuse a regular operation.