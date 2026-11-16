Edu García: “More affection in Ponle Freno a Matías Prats than in the reunion between Alcaraz and Ferrero”

It was to be expected, but I see it: I perceived more affection in the more than 21 thousand participants of yesterday’s Ponle Freno race in Madrid towards Matías Prats than in the reunion between Alcaraz and Ferrero after the forced separation. Our distinguished companion spends more than 15 minutes greeting the anonymous runner who, enthusiastically, waves his hand appropriating the welcome. Hypnotic ritual. And then give it your all. For sport and for the victims of the road.

Carlitos and Ferru were desirablea lot of paths drawn together that deserved the grim reconciliation that they granted each other knowing that the red light of morbidity was lit in the cameras. Shelton’s new coach is the one who has focused the most on the breakup. He made a mistake, he measured poorly, he tensed due to excess of ambition and ended up assuming that in a player-coach relationship, there is one who handles better and stronger.

It was a day of tennis yesterday and the end of the party for the Sele who fell to a very tuned England which showed that we are not infallible. There are 44 games left without kneeling. Mark carved in marble. However, if today someone wants to apostatize, say that De la Fuente is not so clairvoyant and that Lamine is not a brilliant talent… well, they are within their rights.

I am more in favor of defending this Monday that the final 30 minutes of last night are a feast for the eyes, for pride and for continuing to learn.