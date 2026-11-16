Edu Pidal: “I was born with a Spain that earned nothing and now we are at the top”

I woke up early to tell you that Spain’s streak was cut yesterday against England with a defeat at the Metropolitan stadium, 2-3, against a team that dominated us in the first half and that withstood La Roja’s attacks as best it could in the second, because there were enough opportunities to tie.

Someday it had to be, some defeat would have this invincible team since March 28, 2024 when it fell to Colombia. And if it had to come, it was better this way. Against a high-level team that deserved it for the initial effort.

Bellingham led an orderly, pressing team that deployed lines in the suffocating pressure on our team until they took the lead on the scoreboard. There were 25 minutes of submission and, at least, another 25 or more of absolute dominance, until everything changed with a penalty on Yamal, which also meant the expulsion of an Englishman and the first Spanish goal, from Oyarzabal.

From there, Spain stood on the shoulders of Lamine, the Metropolitan woke up, believed in the comeback and if it were not for the spectacular performance of the Leeds goalkeeper, we would have equalized.

Nothing happens, the world is not ending. We finished the Nations League qualification second on goal difference and we will play the quarterfinals in March with the disadvantage of playing the second leg away, perhaps with France or Portugal. We have to understand that everyone wants to beat us and doing so yesterday was important for the English. They lost the final of the last Euro Cup and did not reach the World Cup final in the United States.

I was born, and so were you, Rafa, with a Spain that did not win anything and that aspired to win some minor prize, friendlies with great teams that seemed unattainable. Now we are at the top. And it doesn’t hurt us to lose, so that we know that success is not infinite. For nobody.