Spain falls to England and loses its undefeated record three and a half years later

Luis de la Fuente’s Spanish team was defeated this Sunday at the Metropolitano against England in a match in which Tuchel’s team was much superior for much of the match, but in which they ended up asking for time due to the insistence of Spain in search of a tie.

The English went 0-3 on the scoreboard with goals from Kane, Konsa and White, but Spain, led by Lamine Yamal, reacted in the final stretch of the match and was close to achieving what would have been an epic tie. Oyarzabal from a penalty and Nico Williams scored the goals for La Roja.

De la Fuente made several changes and brought in more physical players for the rival in front of him. Pubill, Laporte and Merino started in search of gaining strength in the set pieces, but between the injuries and the result, De la Fuente had to change his plan during the match.

Porro replaced the injured Pubill in the first half and Merino stayed on the bench after the break along with Fabián, so that Pedri and Fermín formed the midfield alongside a Zubimendi who was not good at the Metropolitano.

The defeat leaves Spain finally second in the group in the first phase of the UEFA Nations League and awaits a rival in the quarterfinals to be able to be in the Final Four for the fourth consecutive time.