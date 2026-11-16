They discover a mysterious ‘dragon ball’ inside a marine animal: it contains more than 1,600 bacteria and could explain how it survives with hardly any oxygen

The nickname sounds like a video game, but the reality is microscopic and much more intriguing. In the digestive gland of a shellless mollusk that lives buried in sediments with almost no oxygen, a research team has described a spherical structure surrounded by more than 20 layers of membrane. They called her dracosphere“dragon ball” in Latin. What it raises is a fundamental question: how does life manage to thrive where there is hardly any oxygen?

What exactly is a dracosphera (and what it is not)

It is worth clarifying this from the beginning to avoid a common misunderstanding: the dracosphera is not a geological formation or a visible ball on the seabed. It is a microscopic structure, between 10 and 15 micrometerslocated within the cells of the animal. To get an idea of ​​scale, a human hair is about 70 micrometers thick; here we are talking about something several times finer.

The animal in question is Chaetoderma shenloonga mollusk of the caudofoveate class, a group of aplacophorans that, unlike snails or clams, lacks a shell. It was found buried in sediment from a cold seepage of the South China Sea. The cold leaks They are areas of the seabed where fluids loaded with chemical compounds—including methane—emerge at relatively low temperatures, instead of the burning water of volcanic fumaroles. The study describing this structure has been published in Nature Communications.

A microscopic alliance to survive without oxygen

The dracosphere is not empty. Symbiotic bacteria are concentrated inside: on average, more than 1,600 per host cell. When we talk about symbiosis we are referring to a close and lasting association between different organisms, in which both can benefit. In this case, the bacteria practice chemosynthesis, that is, they obtain energy from chemical reactions instead of sunlight, something impossible at these depths.

Here an important nuance appears and is easy to confuse. The cold filtration environment is rich in methane, but the bacteria described in this work do not feed on methane: oxidize sulfur compounds. The genomic and spatial evidence collected in the study is compatible with this metabolism. In other words: the chemical scenario contains methane, but the microbial tenants of this mollusk operate with another energy currency. Therefore it would be a mistake to say that Chaetoderma shenloong “eats methane”; Nothing in the research proves it.

A digestive system converted into a bacterial greenhouse

What makes this mollusk especially interesting is how it has organized its body. Much of its digestive tract appears reduced or absent, while its digestive gland is enormously developed and has a reticulated structure, like a network. This is where the dracospheras and their bacteria live.

This reorganization suggests an attractive evolutionary possibility: the digestive gland could no longer be primarily an organ for processing external food and have become a specialized space to maintain and manage symbionts. Still, anatomy alone is not enough to know how much the animal depends on what its bacteria produce. It is a reasonable interpretation, not a closed conclusion.

What are more than 20 membrane layers for?

The most striking feature of the dracosphera is its numerous membrane layers—more than twenty—the total thickness of which varies significantly between specimens. No common organelle in our cells looks like this, which is why the team opted for a new name rather than fitting it into known categories.

The researchers propose that these membranes could regulate oxygen diffusion towards bacteria. The idea makes sense: the mollusk lives in almost anoxic sediments, with very little oxygen, and controlling how much reaches the bacterial compartment could be key for the association to work. However, this has not been directly demonstrated in a living animal. It is a hypothesis built from observed architecture and habitat conditions, not a measurement of actual oxygen flow.

To equate this structure without nuances to an organelle such as the mitochondria would be hasty. The dracosphera is, for now, an association structure described in a specific species that harbors numerous bacterial symbionts. Knowing whether it is formed through inherited mechanisms, whether it is renewed throughout the animal’s life or how its membranes are distributed will require development studies and comparisons with other species.

What the study observes and what it still proposes

It is worth clearly separating two planes. What was observed: there is a multilaminar structure in the digestive gland, it contains sulfur-oxidizing bacteria, and the anatomy of the mollusk is deeply reorganized around this symbiosis. What is proposed, however, remains a field of hypotheses.

It is not established which molecules pass from the bacteria to the mollusk or in which direction the exchange of nutrients occurs.

It is suggested that the host could digest part of its bacteria to recover nutrients, relying on certain digestive structures and molecular signals in the symbiosis zone. But the entire process has not been directly observed.

It is not known whether the association is obligatory for the animal, how the bacteria are transmitted between generations, or how their number within each cell is controlled.

Why a bug buried at the bottom of the sea matters

Beyond the catchy name, this finding expands the known catalog of symbiosis in cold seeps, ecosystems that we have only just begun to explore. It also points to a more general idea: some deep-sea animals could solve their energy supply not with a conventional digestive system, but by combining a reduced anatomy, specialized internal compartments and the metabolism of microorganisms.

What would it take to clear up the unknowns? Direct measurements of oxygen and nutrient fluxes, experiments with chemical tracers that allow the path of molecules to be followed, physiological analyzes under controlled conditions and comparisons with related species. Only in this way will it be possible to know if the dracosphera is an exclusive invention of this mollusk or a more widespread strategy than we imagine among the inhabitants of cold seeps.