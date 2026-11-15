“The invincible wants everything!”: Alfredo Martínez’s story about Spain’s 3-2 win over England

Spain has been defeated against England in the Metropolitano (2-3), in the last day of the group stage of the Nations Leaguean English triumph with goals from Harry Kane, Ezri Konsa and Ben Whitein which Mikel Oyarzabal and Nico Williams brought excitementwhich relegates the ‘Roja’ to second position in Group 3 and ends the record of 44 official matches without losing.

Spain lost an official match again 1329 days later. He did it before a notable England that was far superior 11 against 11 and who knew how to suffer against the Spanish push in the final stages, with one more player after the Anderson’s expulsion and only one goal away after the goals from Oyarzabal and Nico Williams. The defeat also ends the winning streak of 12 games in a row and means that Spain is playing for a place in the semifinals of the Nations League in a second leg away from national territory.

A match that became complicated for Spain in the first hour of play, in which those of Thomas Tuchel were much superior to Spain and achieved a three-goal lead with goals from Kane, Konsa and White. Later, the ‘Roja’ would put a face to defeat where Oyarzabal, from eleven meters, and Nico Williams closed the gap. In fact, English goalkeeper James Trafford would end up being the hero with several saving saves.

De la Fuente did not want to hold anything back Mikel Oyarzabal and Lamine Yamal startIn addition to these two, Mikel Merino in place of Fermín López and Marc Pubill in place of Pedro Porro completed the news regarding the Prague eleven. But, as soon as the match started, England were about to open the scoring with a Jude Bellingham header to which Unai Simón intervened in a prodigious way.

It was difficult for Spain to overcome the high pressure at the start. In fact, in a loss of defender Harry Kane I would be centimeters away from scoring.

The other bad news for the ‘Roja’ was the Pubill lesion, that he would leave the grass before the 20th minute was up, by Pedro Porro. A change that established Spain in the game, with Zubimendi embedded between center backs and both lanes with height. This is how the world champion’s first shot would arrive, with Porro as the protagonist after a play started on the left wing by Cucurella. Although for the first time we would have to wait until the 36th, with a Lamine attempt above the spar.

And when Spain was at its best, a loose ball in English field It ended up at the feet of Anderson, who with the first touch left Harry Kane in a very favorable position. The Ballon d’Or clipped Cubarsí, who clearly knocked him down and the referee declared a penalty. And from eleven meters the Bayern player did not fail, despite the fact that Unai Simón got the goal right. England was thus ahead before the break to go to the locker room as virtual first in the group.

The second half would start with triple change from Spain: Fermín, Pedri and Huijsen to the field by Merino, Fabián and Cubarsí. But the reaction that Spain so needed did not come, and England’s second would get on the scoreboard in the 53rd minute.

A corner taken by Rice would be headed into the back of the net by Konsa. The game would get even more complicated less than five minutes later with White’s third, assisted by Bellingham.

AND when everything was against Spain, the sign of the party would change. Lamine stole Quansah and when he was going to define in the one-on-one Anderson blocked him. Turpin awarded the maximum penalty, sent off the City player and Oyarzabal closed the gap with 25 minutes still remaining. Spain had no choice but to go to an open grave, and De la Fuente brought on Nico Williams for Zubimendi.

Fermín and Baena would be close to the second, but first Trafford and then the lack of aim would prevent it. Yes, the newly incorporated person would get it Nico Williams a few minutes later, after a great action between Fermín and Lamine. And Athletic’s own winger came close to equalizing with a shot after an individual action. England thought about the confrontation against Argentina, and Tuchel removed Kane from the field to bring on Lewis-Skelly.

Lamine and Cucurella brought in Trafford before Tuchel further harassed his team by replacing Calvert-Lewin, Spence and Burn with Bellingham, Gordon and White. The changes settled England, but In injury time Fermín and Laporte would have the tie if not for a savior Trafford, who avoided it with two stops.