US Navy officer says real threat comes from underwater UFOs

The oceans are sometimes the scene of strange encounters if we are to believe pilots and officers of the American Navy: machines defying the known laws of physics, crossing noiselessly the boundaries between sky and sea or disappearing in the blink of an eye. These testimonies arouse curiosity on the part of experts who struggle to explain what the radars and cameras record. For their part, the authorities oscillate between a desire for transparency and defense secrecy.

According to Popular Mechanics magazine, in 2014, during exercises near Virginia Beach in the state of Virginia, Lieutenant Ryan Graves was confronted with strange “blips” on his radars: static or supersonic objects appeared without him being able to identify them. Finally observed with the naked eye, the machines appear as black cubes in transparent spheres, dangerously close to the planes. The incident forces the squadron to adapt its protocol: it is no longer a question of technical anomalies or harmless appearances, but of a real security issue.

Other testimonies quickly came flooding in. On the west coast, aboard the aircraft carriers USS Nimitz and USS Princeton, pilots reveal that they have observed identical phenomena for several years. Far from being isolated, these redundant events seem to form a coherent mesh: the objects are most of the time devoid of visible propulsion, wings or thermal drag, capable of static rotations and instantaneous disappearances.

Natural phenomenon or advanced technology?

Some of these encounters, now classified as UAP –Unidentified Anomalous Phenomenathe new official name for UFOs across the Atlantic – have the particularity of passing without any slowdown between air and water, defying the understanding of engineers.

Vice Admiral and oceanographer Tim Gallaudet viewed some of this now public footage: “I understood that what I saw there was not our technology. We do not test experimental devices in training areas, it would be too dangerous.” So what? Extraterrestrial visit? Advanced technology developed by a foreign power? Top-secret American project? It is also possible that these appearances are simply natural phenomena beyond the limits of current scientific knowledge.

In 2023, the American Congress adopted the UAP Disclosure Act, requiring the federal government to identify and disclose proven cases of these phenomena. Ryan Graves, a former US Navy pilot and now activist, campaigns for better consideration of risks and for research to become a national priority. If the documents made public raise more new questions than they provide answers, they seem to show that the question is not taken lightly by the government.

Among the most disturbing cases revealed, several incidents stand out: In 2004, an oblong object filmed near the USS Nimitz suddenly disappeared; in 2013 near Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, a sphere coming from the sea flew over the airport then left, performing maneuvers that were impossible for a pilot; in 2019, a sphere captured by the USS Omaha plunged into the ocean without disturbing the surface, a phenomenon reappearing in 2023 near the USS Jackson.