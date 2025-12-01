Verbal abuse suffered in childhood has a devastating impact on the adult brain

We often hear that time heals all wounds. However, some leave much deeper and more stubborn marks. A large study carried out by Liverpool John Moores University (England) has just revealed the extent to which violence suffered during childhood – in particular verbal violence – can permanently alter mental health in adulthood.

More than 20,000 British adults were questioned about their exposure to violence before the age of 18, as well as their psychological well-being via a specialized questionnaire (the SWEMWBS). The questions focused on their optimism, their ability to relax, their social relationships and their ability to make decisions. The results, reported in the online media New Atlas, are striking: people who suffered verbal violence during their youth have a 64% increased risk of suffering from psychological disorders as adults. This risk is 52% for those who have experienced physical violence and it is more than double for those who have suffered these two types of violence combined.

Research highlights the fact that verbal and emotional abuse during childhood has long-term consequences and can even damage our developing brain. However, in the collective imagination, verbal violence is often considered less harmful than other types of mistreatment. As part of this survey, researchers noted that even though physical violence had decreased, from around 20% of children born in the 1970s to 10% of those born in 2000 or later, verbal violence continued to increase.

Often invisible violence

According to this study, people who were exposed to verbal violence during childhood have a significantly higher risk of social isolation in adulthood: 13.6% of them suffer from isolation, compared to only 7.7% for people who have not suffered any form of verbal violence. Abuse in all its forms can have permanent repercussions on mental and physical health such as anxiety, depression, the development of addiction and risky behaviors towards oneself or others.

The researchers point out: “There is an urgent need to take stronger measures to prevent physical violence and support those who are victims of it. Verbal abuse may not manifest itself immediately so as not to attract the attention of witnesses, clinicians or other child protection support services.”

According to them, it is necessary to better consider emotional and verbal violence in terms of child protection policy and psychological help for adults who have experienced this trauma. “As a society, and in many countries, legislation now prevents the physical abuse of children, which is positive, but it also leaves a potential gap that should be filled with educational advice and support on appropriate parenting”says Mark Bellis, co-author of the study and professor of public health and behavioral sciences at Liverpool John Moores University.