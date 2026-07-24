We organized the World Milk Cup to finally find out which was the best for health

Shopping in the dairy aisle has never been so confusing. For decades, consumers have been encouraged to choose low-fat or low-fat milk over whole milk to limit their intake of saturated fats. These were associated with an increase in so-called “LDL” cholesterol, known to promote cardiovascular disease and stroke.

However, recent research has qualified this view. More and more studies suggest that saturated fats from dairy products may not be as harmful as once thought. At the same time, the offer has diversified considerably: cow’s milk is no longer the only one, and the shelves are now full of drinks made from oats, almonds, soy, coconut and even rice. National Geographic tried to see more clearly.

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In milks of animal origin, the differences between whole, semi-skimmed, skimmed or low-fat milk mainly concern calories and lipids. For the rest, they provide similar amounts of protein, calcium, vitamins D and B12, as well as other essential micronutrients such as potassium or magnesium.

Current nutritional recommendations, including those from the American Heart Association, call for limiting saturated fats to less than 6% of daily calories. This has long made the choice of milk a simple lever to adjust your diet. Yet a recent study published in the Journal of Nutrition followed young adults for twenty-five years and revealed an unexpected result: the highest consumers of full-fat dairy had a reduced risk of coronary artery calcification.

Scientists put forward several hypotheses to explain this phenomenon. Milk actually contains beneficial nutrients like calcium, vitamin D and potassium. It is also possible that dairy products replace less healthy foods, such as sugary drinks or ultra-processed products. Another avenue suggests that saturated fats do not all have the same impact depending on their food source.

What do you think of plant-based alternatives?

Unlike the fats found in fatty meats or fried foods, those in dairy products seem to act differently in the body. This could be explained by their integration into a complex food matrix, associated with proteins. However, this does not mean that you should completely ignore their consumption: choosing whole milk involves balancing your diet by limiting other sources of saturated fat.

Plant-based alternatives have gained popularity in recent years, often for health, environmental and animal welfare reasons. However, not all of them are nutritionally equal. Some may contain added sugars or lack essential nutrients if they are not enriched with calcium and vitamin D.

Soy milk stands out for its richness in protein, comparable to that of cow’s milk, and for its potentially beneficial effects on blood pressure and cholesterol. Oat milk, for its part, contains soluble fiber which is useful for cardiovascular health, but less protein. Almond milk is low in calories and high in vitamin E, but still low in protein, while coconut milk is higher in saturated fat.

Rice milk is an interesting option for people with allergies or intolerances, although it is not very nutritious in protein. Whichever alternative you choose, one practical detail is often overlooked: it is essential to shake the drink well before consuming it, as the nutrients can settle to the bottom. A simple but important gesture, especially given the often higher price of these products.