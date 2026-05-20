Why Americans are going to see a lot more alcohol on TikTok

Until some time ago in the United States, it was futile to search for Malibu, Gray Goose or even Aperol on TikTok. The alcohol marks were simply invisible. Not for lack of marketing appetite, but because the platform could not guarantee that advertisements were not displayed on minors’ smartphones. Since then, things have changed a lot.

TikTok has gradually implemented more or less robust age verification tools. Objective: to convince professionals in the sector and prevention associations that the platform can host this advertising content responsibly. From July 2024, brand accounts were authorized to promote their content, then to offer targeted advertisements to those over 25. Sponsored content relayed by influencers began circulating in early 2026.

According to the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (DISCUS), the trade organization that oversees spirits advertising in the United States, age verification tools have improved significantly. “Social media has become very good at identifying when someone is lying about their age, using behavioral data“, explains Courtney Armor, legal director of DISCUS.

TikTok’s policy regarding alcoholic beverages follows strict rules: no promotion to profiles under 25 years of age, ban on depicting excessive consumption, message of responsible consumption mandatory for each content published.

The target audience is now on TikTok

According to Fast Company, the opening of promotional content to the beverage sector follows a very specific agenda. Today, 40% of American adults are active TikTok users (80% of them are over 21 and therefore allowed to consume alcohol).

It is difficult in this context to deny spirits and other alcoholic beverage companies access to a platform used by their target audience, which also generates more than 14 billion dollars (around 12 billion euros) in annual advertising revenue across the Atlantic, according to figures from the research firm eMarketer. The application has also become the main driver of the cultural trends of an entire generation. In this context, pressure was growing to extend promotional content to companies in the sector.

Become familiar with the platform codes

The new initiates therefore had to find their style. What works on other social networks doesn’t work on Generation Z’s favorite application. Marketing teams understood this quickly. “It’s more raw, more imperfectsummarizes Ned Duggan, marketing director at Bacardi. I think that’s what attracts people.” On Instagram, we take care of every detail. On TikTok, we show behind the scenes, we take risks and we go fast.

Campari, which joined the platform in June 2025, experienced this from the first weeks. For its Courvoisier brand, the team relied on a close-up of an actress’ mouth at the opening of the video. “We wanted the zoom effect to be the first thing people see, so they don’t keep scrolling»explains Brian Chang, marketing manager of the company. A logic of capturing assumed attention, far from the usual codes of luxury.

A central question remains: do TikTok promotions affect sales? Brands don’t do sentimentalism. “If our campaigns are great, but they don’t spark new desires to buy, then we’re just creating extra work to make people smile”underlines Davin Nugent, president of the ready-to-consume beverage division at Suntory, a juggernaut in this industry. The message is clear: views are not enough.

Between a video posted at 2 a.m. and a bottle in the shopping cart, brands rely on platforms like ReserveBar, which integrates purchase links directly into TikTok campaigns. In the United States, alcohol producers are not allowed to sell directly to consumers. The law imposes a circuit in several stages, which include distributors and retailers. “There is no manual yet (use of TikTok by the sector, editor’s note), recognizes Kate Zaman, marketing director of ReserveBar. We all start from zero.”