Why do footballers fake it so much? A neurosurgeon has an explanation

Richard Menger is a neurosurgeon at the University of Alabama (United States) and above all… a true football fan. Since June 11, he has been carefully following the 23e Football World Cup, organized in Canada, the United States and Mexico. One detail, which is taking up more and more space, nevertheless makes him tick: the imaginary injuries that some players like to mime, as if they were auditioning for a Hollywood blockbuster.

In an article published by Forbes, he questions the reasons which lead these elite athletes to simulate, despite the risk of a yellow card or a free kick awarded to the opposing team. As the round of 16 began, the players’ technique, strategy and athleticism impressed… at least until one of them collapsed for no apparent reason. “It’s a recurring element that spoils the show: the epidemic of injury simulations”writes the scientist.

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A study carried out in 2014 with supporters showed that the simulation particularly exasperates them. 83% of them even consider it a major source of annoyance. In football, men among the highest paid athletes – and sometimes women, whose salaries remain much lower – collapse in theatrical agony after minimal, if any, contact.

They hold their legs, their faces contorted in pain, triggering the hasty intervention of medical staff. A few seconds later, they get up, ready to sprint towards the opponent’s goal. “These are not injuries. It’s performance art, cheating disguised as competition.”asserts Richard Menger.

Ignoring the rules of the game

However, simulation is prohibited by the rules established by FIFA. In theory, it is punished with a yellow card, which does not seem to slow down the majority of athletes. In 2010, a study found that only 7% of “injuries” that occur during men’s matches were real. The players know perfectly well that the game stops as soon as one of them appears to be in pain. A well-placed fall can change a match in a sport with close scores. So no more fear of a card or a free kick, stopping the game is worth it.

“This is not an innocuous set-upsupports the neurosurgeon. It wastes the referee’s time, disrupts the flow of the match and, most frustratingly from a doctor’s point of view, undermines credibility when real injuries occur.” A question persists: why is this culture of simulation so anchored in football, while it is largely absent in other, more violent sports, such as rugby?

In rugby, the injury rate is up to 2.7 times higher than in football. But the prevailing culture is that of play: we take it, we get up and we continue. Around football, on the other hand, there are numerous incentives. Simulating can make it possible to obtain a free kick in a dangerous area, to provoke an opponent’s card, to break the rhythm of an attack or to gain a few precious seconds of recovery.

Football governing bodies claim to have tackled the problem head on, in particular by increasing the number of warnings and relying on video assistance. For Richard Menger, this remains insufficient.

“Real injuries deserve respect and proper medical care. “Simulated ones waste everyone’s time and undermine trust.”

With the World Cup in full swing, we too take pleasure in admiring the technical exploits and competitive tactics. Ultimately, the authenticity of the game is perhaps the best argument for this 23rd edition to be a real hit.