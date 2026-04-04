Wolf-dog hybrid identified in the wild in Greece for the first time

In the hills surrounding Thessaloniki, in the north of Greece, a strange discovery has just been confirmed by experts: a hybrid canid has been seen. He would carry within him genes of a domestic dog and a wild wolf. This identification, a first, is proof that there are mixed specimens living in the country, which rekindles the debate on interactions between domestic dogs and large carnivores.

The discovery was announced by Callisto, a Greek wildlife protection organization which analyzed more than fifty samples taken from wolves in Greece. Among them, one individual stood out: his genetic profile revealed that he was 55% domestic dog and 45% wolf, an extremely rare mix.

According to Popular Mechanics, the hybrid was not spotted because of its appearance. This is often misleading and it was indeed DNA tests that made it possible to identify it. Until today, the existence of these hybrids was only a supposition, based on the appearance of certain individuals seen in Europe or Asia. This is the first verified specimen.

Wolves and dogs are, as we know, very close relatives. Dogs are descended from wolves, a species from which they diverged tens of thousands of years ago. Even today, their genetic differences are really minimal and interspecies reproduction is possible. But in nature, this kind of encounter remains exceptional. Wolves are very territorial and protective animals, and if a stray dog ​​dares to venture into their territory, they will be more likely to chase or kill it than to breed with it.

The recent rise in wolf populations in Greece increases the chances of encounters with abandoned or stray dogs. Since the gradual ban on wolf hunting in the country, their numbers have stabilized and could reach up to 2,000 animals, according to studies conducted by Callisto and other local wildlife specialists.

Why is this discovery so significant?

The confirmed existence of a wolfdog in the wild in Greece is a game-changer for biologists and ecologists because it shows that, despite behavioral and biological barriers, crossbreeding can happen spontaneously. This situation raises several concerns. It questions the protection of wolves and the preservation of their genetics, but also the way in which humans can regulate contacts between domestic animals and wildlife, particularly in the countryside where their territories increasingly overlap.

Hybridization between domestic dogs and wolves is considered by many scientists to be a potential threat to the genetic purity of the wolf. In Europe, several countries have already documented cases of canine introgression into wolf populations, complicating conservation efforts.

For the authorities, those responsible for natural areas and the residents concerned, this discovery requires more vigilance. We need to monitor wolf packs more closely, but also take better care of stray dogs – numerous in Greece – in order to prevent their paths from crossing too frequently.

Better understanding the genetic profile of wolves and implementing clear monitoring methods could make it possible to anticipate and regulate this type of future crossing.