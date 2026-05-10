“A hellish mess”: the Russian army has not recovered from the cutting of the Starlink network by Elon Musk

The party is over for the “gray Starlinks”. After months of misuse by Russian forces, SpaceX implemented drastic technical restrictions to put an end to unofficial uses of its technology. The principle is simple: only officially registered terminals, mainly on the Ukrainian side, retain access to the network. For others, it’s a black screen.

The impact was immediate. According to several Russian sources, including Andrei Medvedev, vice-president of the Moscow Duma, the deployment of this measure transformed the front into a “hellish brothel”. Russian forces had relied heavily on these civilian kits to coordinate fire and direct assaults and found themselves deprived, without any substitute network.

In addition to identifying terminals, Elon Musk has activated velocity-based “kill breakers.” Now any connection is interrupted if the receiver exceeds a speed of approximately 75 to 90 km/h. This technical threshold is not random: it is located just below the cruising speed of Russian fixed-wing attack drones – those equipped with wings to fly, like small planes without pilots – thus neutralizing their remote piloting capacity.

A technological void

On the Russian side, the situation is bitter. Military blogger Alexander Sladkov laments the lack of a national solution: “A problem has arisen and it is probably being resolved, but it is certainly creating significant difficulties.” Alternatives like the Gazprom Space Systems satellite network suffer from slowness. As for a hypothetical use of Chinese satellites, it is part of a long time frame which does not respond to the urgency of the battlefield.

Some reports even indicate tragic consequences for Russian troops. The pro-Ukrainian Russian partisan group Atesh claimed that a complete breakdown of communications in the Zaporizhia sector led to friendly fire, resulting in the loss of 12 Russian soldiers. The information has not been independently verified.

If Ukraine welcomes this forced weaning of the enemy, the transition has not been smooth. Ukrainian Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov admitted that some Ukrainian terminals not yet registered were briefly disconnected. Nevertheless, the process of daily validation of lists seems to stabilize the situation, restoring a major tactical advantage to kyiv.

By depriving Moscow of its technology, SpaceX reminds us that in modern conflicts, sovereignty is won as much in space as in the trenches. The Russian army, which had found an unexpected crutch in Starlink, must now relearn how to wage war “the old-fashioned way”, by trying to quickly find a solution.