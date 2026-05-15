A new drug ten times more powerful than fentanyl worries American authorities

Since the fall of 2025, a new family of synthetic opioids, nicknamed orphines, has begun to appear in street drugs in the United States, reports the New York Times. Their particularity: a potency even greater than that of fentanyl, and a worrying capacity to escape standard toxicological tests. A cocktail that seriously complicates the work of doctors and health authorities.

For the moment, orphins remain less widespread than fentanyl, but their diffusion is rapid: they have been detected in at least fourteen states, mainly in the South and Midwest. Faced with this emerging phenomenon, police officers and public health officials are still trying to measure its real scale and probable duration.

However, these substances are not new. Their creation dates back to the 1960s, when the Belgian pharmacologist Paul Janssen – already at the origin of fentanyl, definitely – explored different avenues to create powerful and rapid analgesics, particularly for surgery. The researcher and his team develop the orphines as part of these experiments.

Very quickly, researchers noted that the side effects were particularly dangerous, characterized in particular by acute respiratory depression and a strong addictive potential. Faced with these risks, research was quickly abandoned.

The orphins found on the streets today are up to ten times more powerful than fentanyl, even in tiny doses, comparable to a few grains of sand. Overdoses can be devastating: the victim collapses, breathing stops, the rib cage stiffens. Sometimes the usual signs of an overdose, like foam at the mouth, do not even have time to appear.

One drug drives out the other

As with other opioids, there is an antidote for these overdoses: naloxone. But its effectiveness is more uncertain in this specific case. Where one or two doses are usually sufficient for fentanyl, orphines may require repeated administrations, reducing the chances of rapid intervention.

If these substances have made a notable comeback in recent months, it is undoubtedly because of policies to combat fentanyl. Since 2018, the United States has banned a whole series of molecules close to this opioid. At the same time, scientific publications have brought orphins back into the spotlight – not as a solution, but as an example of molecules to avoid. A warning that some clandestine chemists would have turned into an opportunity.

As early as 2019, a first orphine, brorphine, was detected in Europe. Then, another group of cheap synthetic opioids, nitazenes, invaded illicit markets before being in turn targeted by bans, notably in China in 2025. A few months later, orphines took over in certain sectors.

Today the most common form appears to be cychlorphine. It is found in pills or powder form, often mixed with other drugs to increase their potency. The problem is that consumers are often unaware of its presence: some think they are buying methamphetamine or other substances, without knowing that they are cut with an extremely dangerous opioid.

Another concern: cychlorphine no longer serves only as an additive. In Europe as in the United States, cases suggest that it is now consumed alone. In some overdoses, no traces of fentanyl or benzodiazepines were detected, only this molecule. Inexpensive, difficult to intercept and sometimes sent by international mail, it has already reached several countries, including France and Germany, where it is sometimes nicknamed “poor man’s fentanyl”.