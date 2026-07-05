A start-up has invented a brain implant capable of detecting cancer

A start-up based in San Francisco, linked to the Neuralink ecosystem – an American company specializing in neurotechnology and co-founded in 2016 by Elon Musk – has taken an important step by testing for the first time in humans a brain implant intended to detect and treat certain cancers. The company in question, Coherence Neuro, is exploring an innovative approach combining neurotechnology and oncology.

The coin-sized device was temporarily implanted in the brains of three patients undergoing surgery for brain tumors at the Royal Melbourne Hospital in Australia. Placed for approximately thirty minutes before being removed, it demonstrated its safety and proper functioning in real conditions.

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This type of technology belongs to the category of brain-computer interfaces. The goal of the device is to capture specific electrical signals emitted by tumors, then send mild electrical stimulations to slow their growth, summarizes Wired.

The patients had given their consent before the intervention and this test phase allowed the researchers to observe the behavior of the implant over a short period of time. Essential first data before considering a permanent installation.

The project does not come out of nowhere, since it benefits from close links with Neuralink in the person of Matthew MacDougall, chief neurosurgeon of Elon Musk’s company, but also advisor and investor in Coherence Neuro. Other specialists involved in Neuralink trials are also expected to participate in the next steps.

A precise therapeutic target

The approach is based on the distinct electrical properties of cancerous tissues, which have been studied for several years. Some researchers even consider these tumors to be dysfunctions of neuronal networks, comparable to other brain disorders such as epilepsy.

Work carried out in particular at Stanford University (California) has shown that certain aggressive tumors, such as high-grade gliomas, can establish connections with healthy neurons to promote their growth. Interrupting these electrical signals could therefore slow the progression of the disease.

Devices already exist, such as Optune, which use electric fields to disrupt the division of cancer cells. Although this technology has demonstrated a modest improvement in survival, it remains restrictive to use on a daily basis, notably requiring prolonged and visible wearing of the equipment.

Coherence Neuro seeks to offer a more discreet and continuous solution. Its implant, fixed to the skull and connected to the brain by thin electrodes, could be installed during a surgical operation aimed at removing a tumor. It would then be able to continuously monitor tumor activity and automatically adjust stimulations.

This innovation primarily targets patients suffering from glioblastoma, a particularly aggressive form of brain cancer, whose prognosis remains very unfavorable. By offering continuous monitoring and faster intervention in the event of tumor recurrence, this type of device could transform the management of the disease. Trials with permanent implementation are planned in the coming years.