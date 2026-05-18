According to this futurologist, we are winning the race of time against death

The countdown is on. For most of us, growing old is inevitable: each year that passes brings us closer to the end. But imagine for a moment that, for every candle blown out, science offers you not twelve, but fourteen or sixteen months of additional life expectancy. Mathematically, you would no longer be wasting time, but saving time. This is called “longevity release velocity.”

And this is the crazy bet of Ray Kurzweil, former Google engineer, researcher and futurologist, known for having anticipated the explosion of the Internet well before anyone else. He estimates that we will reach this technological tipping point as early as 2029. According to this supporter of transhumanism, we are only a few steps away from an unprecedented medical revolution where biology, finally coded like computer software, will allow us to repair our cells faster than they degrade.

We have already glimpsed this meteoric acceleration. In an article recently published by Popular Mechanics, Ray Kurzweil recalls the achievement of messenger RNA vaccines: “We got the Covid-19 vaccine in ten months. It took two days to create it. Because we sequenced several billion different mRNA sequences in two days.” For the researcher, this is proof that biological simulation is a game-changer.

By understanding the secret language of our DNA, scientists hope not only to treat symptoms, but to actually reprogram tired organs. If Ray Kurzweil is right, the symbolic 100-year mark could soon become the norm rather than the exception, radically transforming our vision of retirement, career and even family.

A horizon full of promises, but also gray areas

Be careful, however, not to confuse longevity and immortality. Even if science allowed us to turn back time on our biological clock, we would remain flesh and blood beings, subject to the vagaries of the real world. A road accident or an unexpected fall cannot be cured with a software update. As Ray Kurzweil puts it: “It doesn’t guarantee you’ll live forever. You could have a 10-year-old child with a longevity calculated over several decades, yet he could die tomorrow.

The other big challenge is that of equality. If these cutting-edge technologies emerge in 2029, who will really benefit from them? The risk of a two-speed humanity is real, with on one side, an elite capable of affording additional years of life, and on the other, billions of individuals without access to basic care. This is the paradox of our century where we dream of eternity while curable diseases still wreak havoc.

Despite these reservations, Ray Kurzweil’s optimism remains a powerful driving force for global research. His impressive success rate in his past predictions – around 86%… according to his own calculations – commands respect, even among the most skeptical. He invites us to rethink our existence no longer as an inevitable decline, but as a capital of time that technology could help us make profitable.

Ultimately, whether “liberation velocity” is reached in 2029 or a little later, the message is clear: the line between science and science fiction is increasingly porous. If we are not gods, we are finally learning to better dialogue with our own biology. For better or for worse?