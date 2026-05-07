Can Donald Trump block European F-35s remotely? The Netherlands offers to “jailbreak” them like iPhones

The “digital brain” of the F-35 – the fighter plane designed by American manufacturer Lockheed Martin and recognized as one of the most efficient in the world – could theoretically be hacked to download external software updates. A bit like we “jailbreak” a cell phone. At least that is the opinion of the Secretary of State for Defense of the Netherlands, Gijs Tuinman.

In an episode of the Dutch podcast Books and Wijk broadcast on February 14, he claimed that “If, despite everything, you still want to upgrade, I’m going to say something I should never say, but I’m saying it anyway: you can jailbreak an F-35 like an iPhone“. The words are released, now it’s time for questions.

If the announcement has the effect of a bomb, the argument rings hollow: no details on how to carry out this famous jailbreaknor descriptions of the possible cybernetic fragilities of the device. A spectacular statement all in all, but without instructions. However, this is not the first time that the F-35 has been in turmoil.

For several months, certain European leaders have seen dependence on American military equipment as a threat to the security of the Old Continent. If the United Kingdom, Belgium, Denmark, Italy, Finland, Norway, the Netherlands and Poland have already equipped themselves with these stealth planes, several underline the limits of the device, in particular concerning the ability of operators to modify the software of the device and the associated systems on the ground.

In addition, thousands of attack planning data, containing highly sensitive information, are stored on a network cloud. Faced with concerns about a potential transfer of this information, several countries – including the Netherlands – have isolated certain software reprogramming activities by firewall. These operations nevertheless remain supervised by the American army and the Lockheed Martin company.

Israel, the exception that proves the rule

To date, only Israel has obtained the right to install locally developed software on combat vehicles. A strategic exception which benefits the Nentanyahou government, also authorized to carry out heavy maintenance completely independently.

According to the American media specializing in military analysis The War Zone, the effectiveness of the F-35 depends on mission planning data. The “blue line” – the route of penetration into an enemy zone – is calculated by taking into account the air defense bubbles of the belligerents, on-board sensors and information relating to the weapons and tactics used. By planning strikes through an independent system, the aircraft would lose efficiency and become more easily detectable.

The consequences of a jailbreak of the “brain” of an F-35 would be above all diplomatic: tensions with the American government would risk being exacerbated, possibly reaching a breaking point with Washington – with the risk of a halt to deliveries of spare parts and technical support, quickly rendering the combat planes unusable.

But we are not there yet. Even Gijs Tuinman admits: “Despite software updates involving mutual dependency, the F-35, in its current state, remains a better aircraft than many other fighters. In summary, we still do not know what a jailbreak military, but the words of the Secretary of State for Defense recall a broader truth: in Europe, voices are being raised to rethink military defense, opting for more sovereignty.