Cristiano Ronaldo’s statement and his demands to Jorge Jesús: “Everything is nonsense”

Cristiano Ronaldo has been one of the great protagonists of this national team break after leaving the Portugal camp after a clash with Jorge Jesús, who was taking his new position on the Portuguese bench.

This Tuesday, in a very long statement, the footballer explained his version of the events and listed different points of the agreement he had reached with Jorge Jesús to accept his apology.

“In the statement he is also wrong. Stating that you have told the coach the eight points that he has to refer to in a press conference for you to accept the apology… This has far exceeded what I expected,” explained Edu Pidal on Radioestadio Noche.

“If Cristiano writes it, badly; if someone recommends that he write it like this, worse,” said the director of Radioestadio Noche.

In his writing, the Portuguese recognizes that his behavior was not appropriate and is open to returning to the national team after completing the corresponding sanction that he leaves in the hands of the Portuguese Football Federation.