Edu Pidal: “In these times of tension and division, our selection is once again the best glue”

I woke up early to tell you that we are still the best. The Spanish soccer team, I say. And that we extended the unbeaten streak after winning last night in Croatia.

I know that these days you will be very busy, since the call for elections was announced, and I understand that you do not have much leisure time left at the end of each day, because putting on football, which I know you like a lot, would be robbing you of hours of sleep. But don’t worry, that’s why I set the alarm clock, to tell you what you couldn’t see. An unleashed Spain that does not give up games even in the most adverse conditions.

Split is a temple for its team, the stadium was packed because Croatia had just lost a defeat against England and, to make matters worse, we started losing in a fairly weak first half. But Spain rose on the back of Mikel Merino, who seems worthy, but has star status, because he decides games with fundamental goals, yesterday and in the World Cup in the United States.

The national team is a family in which no one is distracted from the common goal, even if they are non-conformists and ask for more minutes, like Merino, because competitiveness is in their blood, but without stepping into puddles.

Lamine’s figure is increasingly rising towards the heavens of the chosen ones and it is noticeable in small details, such as having been a starter in the four games they have played these weeks. The only one of those summoned.

Spain is not even bothered by the unbeaten streak and the stress of continuing to add unbeaten games: 39, 40, 41, 42… In these times of tension and division, Spain, our team, is once again the best glue.